In Focus: Changing colours and wildlife are autumn stars

Just looking over this page of images this week proves that Autumn is clearly the best time of year for images.

Saturated colours and nature at its best, you don’t need amazing cameras to capture this magnificant season, I went out with my dog at the weekend and took some lovely images from macro shots of mushrooms and dew drops on spiders webs, to vibrant red leaves ready to fall in the local park. Everywhere I looked there was something I could photograph, so I always make sure I am carrying my camera or my phone.

Telegraph in Focus Autumn Theme "Autumn" - taken by john Leigh at Damflask reservoir

John Leigh has sent in two stunning autumnal scenes, even the reflection in the water at Dam Flask is mirroring the beautiful colour of the trees, and his tree lined path through Greno Woods is beautifully composed to lead you through the image.

I am amazed and in love with this humorous image of a squirrel with a shopping cart full of nuts. I am unsure how Simon Dell quite managed to get this squirrel to perform for the camera but it is one of my favourite images ever. Nicola Dell has also managed to get a cheeky squirrel posing for her.

I am looking forward to seeing your images for this new autumn theme. You have until the end of October to enter.

A record number of entrants took part in this year’s Chatsworth Road Festival photographic competition in Chesterfield.

Leaves starting to change colour at Greno woods, Sheffield taken by John Leigh

The standard was as high as ever.

Schools involved included: Brookfield, Outwood Academy, Newbold and St Mary’s Roman Catholic High School.

Amongst many imaginative entries the winner was pupil Amy Bradley from St Mary’s who produced a black and white montage of small photographs of objects representing the town which taken together look as if they spell the word Chesterfield - what an inventive way to showcase your home tonw.

Second place winner Anna Hope-Connelly – also from St Mary’s - featured her town with an imaginative photograph of Sheffield Town Hall.

Telegraph In Focus Autumn Squirrel asking for nuts

The Mayor and Mayoress of Chesterfield, Councillor Maureen Davenport and Mrs Liz Archer, presented the prizes at The Gospel Mission Congregational Church’s harvest festival on Sunday, October 1.

The mayor described the photos as ‘wonderfully inventive’ afterwards.

Taking part in photography shows and competitions can be a good way to build your confidence, and improve your skills.

Inspiration can also be taken from the images sent in by other photographers.