In Focus: Colour is order of the day for next picture topic

As we announce our winner of the spring theme I am looking forward to seeing how creative you can be with our next monthly topic.

‘Colour’ offers a lot of opportunities for May, from a carpet of purple bluebells, to saturated golden rape fields against a blue sky. Or maybe the amazing street art across our city, or a different take on our Park Hill flats.

There are plenty of possibilities – but remember, it has to be taken within our catchment area and judges will be looking for an image that stands out.

Try some of the tips we have been giving you like foreground detail and following the rule of thirds. Taking images from a different angle can achieve an eye-catching shot.

I think sometimes the end results can be improved if you get in close, or zoom in. I was often told when I was training that if you think you are close enough, then step even closer. By using a telephoto lens you can get a great compressed image to give a good focus on what you are capturing. The end result is always in the crop too so look at editing programmes.

Our competition for the ‘colour’ theme will run through May, so get snapping and email telegraphinfocus@jpress.co.uk with pictures.

World of possibilities opened with topic by Simon Grason

Another month over and we’ve again had some excellent competition entries for the theme of “spring”.

Despite the good standard there was one entry which was clearly head and shoulders above all the others and that was “A Robin’s work is never done” by Simon Dell – as soon as we saw this image we knew it was a winner! Simon wins a £25 Harrison Cameras voucher.

For the runner-up the choice was a little harder but we have chosen “Spring Chicken” by Gina Hodges, we chose this image because it was a more interesting take on the theme of “spring”.

Gina wins an 18x12 print. Congratulations to the winners and good luck to everyone entering next month’s competition.

Our new topic of “colour” opens up a world of possibilities and I’m hoping to see some interesting and exciting images. We’ve got a special offer on the Sony HX90V camera this month.

This camera is one of the very few small digital cameras to offer a viewfinder as well as the LCD screen.

It normally retails at £339 but we’re offering it to InFocus members at £289 with a FREE 32GB SD memory card, until May 23.