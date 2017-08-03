In Focus: Contrast between old and new in landmark pictures

New month, new theme. ‘Landmarks with a difference’ has really captured your imaginations. Only a week in and your entries have been flooding in.

I am often tasked to get images of landmarks from around our city to go with news stories, and I strive to get an unuaual angle each time to make it more interesting for our readers, which is why I am pleased to see that you have gone to great lengths to do the same for this competition. Gareth Morgan says he has taken his image of the Ball Street Bridge from an unusual downstream view point, not generally accessible to the public. John Scholey has kept the perspective on his image of the OLD Henderson’s factory, showing the ongoing construction in the area. He has also sent in this image of Park Hill flats from a tram bridge, keeping a Supertram in the frame.

Telegraph In Focus Landmarks with a Difference by John Gorman Rider & Horse, Fountain Precinct

Lastly John Gorman has sent in this hidden gem of a sculpture in Fountain Precinct. This is just a delightful image and he has waited for the light to illuminate the office block behind.

Don’t forget you can enter as many times as you like and images must be taken in our catchment area, Keep them coming in.

Hope of winning tickets with pictures by Simon Grason

Photographers can win a free family ticket to a Peak District show - just by sending in their images from last year’s event.

Telegraph in focus Landmarks with a difference Parkhill Flats

Hope Show organisers are keen to celebrate the build up to the 2017 show with a

competition to share memories from last year.

Ginny Priestley, 2017 Hope Show president, said: “Last year was a fantastic year for Hope Show and in the glorious weather many of our visitors will have takensome great photographs. So we are launching a competition and asking people to submit their photographs of the show with the chance to win a free family ticket to this year’s show.

“We are looking for pictures which capture the excitement of the show and the fantastic family atmosphere. Photographs can be of any subject, possibly depicting the hundreds of first class livestock entries, or of one of the entertaining main ring attractions or perhaps just a picture of happy visitors.”

Telegraph IN Focus Landmarks with a diffeence a view of Ball Street Bridge at Neepsend after renovation - from an unusual downstream view point not generally accessible to the public.

The winning photograph will be used to promote the show in the future.

Photographs must be submitted no later than Monday August 21 and winning

tickets will be available to collect from the member’s entrance on show day. Winners will receive a family ticket which entitles them to free

entry for two adults and two children, worth £26.

This year, the show takes place on August Bank Holiday Monday at Marsh Farm

Showground. Entries are now open for all the sections, including cattle and sheep,

horses, tractors and engines and food and craft.