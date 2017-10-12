In Focus: Crisp brown leaves make for an autumnal oasis or two

A delightful mixed bag of images this week. It is showing that our month’s theme, autumn, is so versatile. From wildlife to still life we have had so many images submitted I am disappointed that I can’t publish them all.

I have selected the image from Michael Hardy of the bench in the distance of this beautifully composed image. He chose a low down angle to make the most of the crisp brown leaves in the foreground of his shot, which adds to the autumnal scene he has created. He has also taken this photo at Edensor which takes in this lovely property nestled in this Derbyshire autumnal oasis.

Telegraph in focus autumn theme by John Scholey Autumn sun in Chee Dale

I have selected two very different images from John Scholey too. He has managed to get the red deer looking towards him on this shot, and their eyes glisten among the muted brown hues. His autumn sun in Chee Dale has really intrigued me too. I am not normally a fan of mono images when colour is the main ingrediant, however this is simply stunning. It is clearly an autumnal scene and in black and white you can see the sun rays back lighting the crisp leaves on the ground. We are running this theme until the end of October so keep sending in your work.

First photomarathon is a snap success bu Simon Grason

Photomarathons have taken place around the world – from Beirut to Berlin, New York to Nairobi, Stockholm to Sydney.

Now, Sheffield’s joined in the fun.

Telegraph in focus autumn theme by John Scholey Red Deer on Big Moor

On Saturday Photomarathon Sheffield took place for its photography competition which is in its 2nd year for the city.

It’s more of a photographic adventure, challenging 300 entrants to take 6 photos on 6 given topics in 6 hours.

There was no set route. No need to run, or even walk, fast.

You just need a digital camera or smartphone, and a keen eye.

Telegraph in Focus Autumn - Two autumn photos of Chatsworth Photo one showing autumn colours at Dunsa House, Edensor, Chatsworth Photo two showing the colours in the trees around Chatsworth House. Photos taken by Michael Hardy Michael Hardy

Winners were picked for their curiosity, creativity and spontaneity rather than technical knowhow. Topics included Hidden, Lines, Pleasure, Contact, Modern and out of place,

After the event, a photo by each entrant went into an exhibition at Millennium Gallery, showing one day in the life of a city from 300 perspectives.

Winners of the competition will be announced next Monday.

Did you take part in the photomarathon?

Why not send your images in to the Telegraph to be considered for publication?

Email telegraph@jpress.co.uk.