In Focus: Dappled light and central composition both impress

Poignancy of poppies makes for a well observed image

Studying entries this week has really brightened my days as we look out the window at the rain. The dappled light on the bluebells is a lovely image by Bill Bennett, and the central composition breaks all the rules to look great on the rape seed field by Michael Hardy. There are many more I could discuss but I particularly like the well executed poppy image by Gareth Morgan. Finding natural growing poppies by such a poignant mural was well observed and capturing the poppy head to overlap the poppy on the wall shows this is more than just a snap and an excellent portrayal of the theme.

Michael Hardy found this vibrant oil rape seed field by Holmesfield

I am also pleased with the way Gareth has intepreted the theme of colour in his ‘Big Wheel’ image.

Fairgrounds are an amazing place to take photographs.

By using a slow shutter speed and stabilising his camera on a tripod, Gareth has captured motion blur on the fair ride.

This technique is effective when capturing moving traffic at dusk, or even flowing water.

Gareth Morgan sent in this inspiration image of poppies

Careful not to over expose your light streams though.

Be inspired this week and over the weekend as we continue with the theme of colour.

Search for colour in unusual places by Simon Grason

Well we’ve certainly had some colourful entries over the last couple of weeks!

A big wheel of colour at Kelham is another image sent in by Gareth Morgan

Some nice variance with the types of images as well which is what we like to see.

Colour sounds like an easy theme but actually it can be really hard to produce an image that really stands out above the rest.

A good tip is to look for colour in unusual places.

A splash of colour in an otherwise dull scene can have a wonderful effect and really produce an outstanding image with an excellent focal point.

We’ve still got a couple of weeks left on this theme so there’s plenty of time to find that winning shot – keep those images coming in.

Remember at Harrison Cameras on London Road we’re still running our special offer price on the fantastic Sony HX90V digital compact camera, it has £50 off at just £289 and comes with a 32GB SD card on top.

It is an exclusive for InFocus members and with just under a week left, ends on May 23. Also keep an eye out for our upcoming photographic workshops. Many workshops are being planned throughout the summer and beyond to help perfect snappers’ skills.

Follow us on Facebook and keep an eye out on Harrison Cameras for more.