In Focus: Introducing our new photography club, showcasing colourful images of Sheffield

Picturing all aspects of a place that delights the eye.

I am thrilled to introduce our new photography club, In Focus, which will comprise a full page each week showcasing wonderful images of our area taken by you, our readers.

Pic of the day. Autumn view over Sheffield from Manor Laith Road. Picture: Chris Etchells

Not only will this be a wonderful space to show off local scenes in and around our photogenic city, it is a great way to inspire you to get out and about taking pictures that follow a weekly theme.

The subject I want you to consider this week is ‘My Sheffield’. The city means something different to everyone so it’s a broad topic to consider.

One of our photographers, Chris Etchells, has sent the images opposite to start us off - but we will continue this theme next week, so get your photographs to us by Monday, February 20. The best four will be printed with a byline.

We have teamed up with Harrison Cameras on London Road, who are offering up a monthly prize worth £25.

Pic of the day. Park Hill, Sheffield. Picture: Chris Etchells

The best images entered over the four weeks will be judged by them to pick a winner.

They have also offered up a camera as our opening prize worth £449 - so to be in with a chance of winning, get snapping.

Usual Johnston Press Terms & Conditions apply.

* To become a member of our new club you can find a coupon in this week’s Telegraph just cut it out and take to Harrison Cameras.

Sheffield at night, The Crucible Theatre.

Top camera prize and bundle on offer

by Simon Grason

Harrison Cameras are proud to be involved with the InFocus Photo Club alongside the Sheffield Telegraph newspaper.

Each week we’ll be offering photography advice, special offers for members of the club, and monthly competition prizes.

For our first competition prize we’ve got a Canon Powershot G9X mark II digital compact camera worth £449, as well as a runners-up prize of a £25 Harrison Cameras voucher.

The G9X mark II is a fantastic camera with a fast F1.8 maximum aperture lens, large 1” sensor, WiFi and full HD movie recording.

It offers manual control as well as full auto so it’s a great camera to suit any level of photographer.

We have also made a special bundle deal available for InFocus members on the Sony WX500 compact camera.

We have the camera, case, 16GB memory card and a mini tripod all for just £250, where the normal combined selling price is £297.

Plus we’re also offering 10 per cent off all photo printing in store.

Just complete and cut out the membership voucher in this week’s Telegraph.