In Focus: Magical images still possible even when it pours it down

After spending Easter in the Lake District I realise its not easy to be inspired to get the camera out and take photos when it’s raining.

However I did force myself and managed to produce some magical images. From dewdrops on clover, to rainbows forming over fields of lambs, and most were taken on my iPhone which I carry everywhere.

Telegraph In focus Spring by John Ferretti

Post processing can assist an image but don’t be tempted by quick filters that make your picture look false.

I also managed to get some lovely images with long exposures. I have a light-weight carbon fibre tripod so it was no weight to carry around with me, and necessary to stabilise my photos. I also use the camera’s self timer so I don’t get any wobble pressing the shutter – you can also invest in a remote shutter release too. I took pictures of creamy water by setting my shutter to a minimum of a four-second exposure – dull weather is great for this so you don’t over expose the white water.

Finally can I recommend you visit the Sheffield Photographic Society’s annual exhibition at Sheffield Cathedral. It runs from Friday, April 21 to Friday April 28. Their work is always exceptional so well worth showing your support.

Tips for capturing perfect spring shots by Simon Grason

Dew drops on clover and rainbows were caught

This week I’ve got some photography tips for shooting some good springtime landscapes.

With the Peak District right on our doorstep there’s no excuse for not getting out there in the outdoors and capturing some great springtime images.

The key things to think about for landscape photography are composition and light.

Get these two things right and your shot will be a success.

Telegraph In focus Spring by John Ferretti

When it comes to composition you need to think about how you can make the picture interesting.

An easy way to do this is to try and include some foreground interest.

Something as simple as a tree, a rock or a bush can be enough to provide a focal point that grabs the viewer’s attention.

Then think about how you can use natural lines in the landscape to draw your viewer’s eye through the picture.

Lighting is the other key area to think about, evening light for the last hour or so before the sun goes down is the best time to capture lovely golden colours.

And the early light that can be found first thing in the morning can also produce some stunning vistas, if you can get out of bed early enough.