In Focus: New theme for August is landmarks with a twist

I have loved our happy selection of summer-themed images this month. A cheery page of blue skies and summer traditions, and amusing misty summer’s day walks around our green city. Not all our camera club members are called John, but our Johns seem to know how to show off our stunning district with their images.

John Beadman’s jolly photo of two gents barbecuing was our winning image this month, chosen by Harrison Cameras, with our runner up a direct contrast, of a dull day and cagoules by John Scholey. Congratulations guys and I can’t wait to see your entries for our new theme next month which is ‘landmarks with a difference’. This should challenge you to think outside the box with our city’s many buildings and structures and come up with creative perspectives and lighting.

Telegraph In Focus summer theme by John Scholey A Typical Summers Day at Ringinglow

I have filled our page with two more images that said summe. A village gala wouldn’t be the same without a marching band and this image by John Beadman has captured this traditional scene. Another perfect recipe for a summer scene is a village green, ice-cream van and children playing in their sun hat and what better place than Bradfield. Thank you John Leigh for this entry.

Well done to our summer snap winners by Simon Grason

Summer is over!

Well the summer competition theme is over anyway, although looking out of the window this morning you’d be forgiven for thinking that autumn has started early this year.

Telegraph In focus summer John Beadman.

Thanks for everyone who entered this month’s competition, there were lots of lovely images to look through and I can’t wait to go on holiday next week now.

For first place I’ve chosen an image of an action which can be seen in almost every back garden in the country at the merest hint of a break in the clouds, two blokes doing a barbecue.

John Beadman will receive a £25 voucher.

For the runner-up it just had to be an image of a typical British summers day, it’s grey, it’s wet and it’s cold.

Telegraph In focus Summer- playing at Bradfield taken by John leigh

Although I always thought that cows are supposed to lie down when it’s going to rain? John Scholey receives a 18x12 print instore.

Congratulations to the winner and the runner up, let’s see some super images next month

There are plenty of landmarks in Sheffield to capture, from the city hall to Park Hill flats, and Kelham Island Museum to both our football stadiums.

This theme is all about how you can show them in a different way.