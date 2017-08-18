In Focus: Real photographc evidence of your favourite landmarks

Your iconic images are capturing finer detail.

There’s an old saying that ‘the devil is in the detail’ and I think this applies to this month’s theme”.

Telegraph In Focus Landmarks with a Difference Victoria Quays Basin

Gareth Morgan couldn’t have put this any better. An excellent theme this month of “landmarks with a difference” that has really captured your imaginations. I love the eye to detail with this image Gareth took of the lock on the police box.

It was really well spotted and certainly caught my eye. Great use of depth-of-field, making the small detail of the lock stand out, while throwing the background out into a blur.

I also love this image by Bob Hodges of Hallam football ground, it comes with a heart-warming caption of “Hallam is the oldest football ground in the world. It is still at the heart of the beautiful game.” Bob saw the photo opportunity of the ground at Sandygate Road. This image really fits our theme well.

The stunning, atmospheric image by Andrew Senior also caught my eye. The hidden gem that is the City Hall, with an intriguing light that makes me wonder what the performance was?

Telegraph In Focus Landmarks Hallam is the oldest football ground in the world. It is still at the heart of the beautiful game. This picture was taken of the ground at Sandygate Road.

Keep them coming! The theme runs until the end of the month and you could win a £25 from Harrison Cameras.

World of possibilities for old pictures by Simon Grason

Earlier this week a customer asked me about scanners, so I thought I’d take this opportunity to write about turning your old family photos into digital images.

Getting your old photos into a digital format is easier than you might think, and you don’t necessarily need a computer to do it.

Telegraph IN Focus Landmarks with a difference The Silent Orchestra - Sheffield City Hall Andrew Senior

There’s two types of scanner readily available.

Firstly there’s the traditional flatbed scanner which connects to a computer and now there are also standalone units.

Flatbed scanners tend to offer extremely high resolution and superb quality but scanning can be very slow and a computer is required.

The standalone scanners are not really scanners at all but rather an enclosed box containing a digital camera, you simply pop in your photo and press the button and the image is saved straight onto an SD card with no computer required.

Telegraph IN Focus Landmarks with a difference Castle Market makes way Andrew Senior

The resolution is not as high as a flatbed scanner but it is far quicker and produces adequate results for viewing on a screen or for producing small prints.

Once you’ve got your images in a digital format it opens up a world of possibilities for producing prints, photo gifts, canvas prints, photo books and sharing snaps on social media.