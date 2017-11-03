In Focus: Sheffield by night and painting with light dazzle

Well you lot have really impressed me this week. I have had a fair few images already in our first week of the light theme, and it has been interpreted in so many different ways, and although I can’t publish them all this week, keep looking out to see if yours is featured in future. I have selected some low light images this week, from light trails to experimental techniques and also a simple yet effective image too.

I’ll start with light trails, a very rewarding image to try and shoot yourself if you are new to low light photography. You will need something to stabilise your camera like a tripod, however some phones now do a slow shutter option or night mode on compact cameras, so even if you don’t have an SLR camera its worth giving it a go, just make sure you have some way of steady your camera. It is often best to try when the roads are busy to get the most trails. Peter Butler has found a prime spot in Sheffield with his image at Park Square roundabout and Gerald Robinson has composed his image to make the most of the cityscape, both images were shot from an aerial view point.

Thanks Gez Robinson

Peter Butler has also sent in two more very different images using light. One where he has painted with light, you can do this with a sparkler or torch, or even specialist light pens that now come in various colours. Again this is done with a slow shutter speed. His other image is a double exposure, achieved with a tripod. On this image, bottom left, he has lit up his subject to make a ghostly like image.

Gareth Morgan has taken this illuminated sign which can be achieved hand held if you are steady enough, but it is a really effective image.

Best wishes from Pete Butler.

