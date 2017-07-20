In Focus: Sizzling snap capture the summer theme perfectly

Walks, events and feasts sum up our season well.

Its well and truly barbeque season and its nice to see a few of you recognising this to reperesent our summer theme for this month’s competition. John Beadman sent in this tasty photo, a familiar scene to us all. Another familiar favourite I picked out this week was our amazing villages all decked up with bunting and bikes ready for the Tour de France to pass through a few years ago. I remember covering the event from Bradfield, getting red and a little dehydrated as we waited for the peleton to pass. Definitely a summer’s day to remember so thank you John Scholey for sending this image in. John has also submitted this enchanting photograph of the summer meadow at the Manor Castle, its traditional flowers overlook our amazing city and this really is an uplifting image.

Telegraph In Focus summer theme by John Scholey Manor Castle Summer Flowers

My final image is overlooking the stunning Hope Valley. I chose this to contrast to our group of walkers featured last week in the mist of Ringinglow. John Scholey took both images, so remember there is no limit to how many you can enter for our themes. but they have to be taken in our catchment area. The summer theme runs until the end of July so make the most of this weekend and get snapping!

How to protect cameras from elements by Simon Grason

Well this week has been a bit more like summer should be, and the entries this week show that as well.

I did quite like some of the gloomy images from last week though, very typical of the British summertime!

Telegraph In Focus summer theme by John Scholey Overlooking the Hope Valley

So this week I’d like to talk about protection for your camera.

There are many different ways in which you can protect your camera, the most obvious being a camera bag.

A good camera bag is one that is a perfect fit for the camera and offers a good level of protection, not just from impact but from the unpredictable elements as well.

Good quality bags will be made of water resistant material and will often include a waterproof cover as well.

Telegraph In focus summer John Beadman.

So what about when you are using the camera?

You can protect the lens by using a UV filter.

This will save your expensive lens from getting dirty or scratched and the filter can be as little as about £6.

You can protect your LCD screen in a similar fashion with a stick-on protector. Again this is a lot cheaper to replace if it does end up getting marked.

With your camera fully protected there’s no excuse for not getting out there and getting some great images!

Keep them coming in for the last week of the theme.