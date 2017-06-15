In Focus: So many possibilities with our new theme of space

How to tackle problem sun during the summertime.

Space, the final frontier... no, its not a Star Trek episode but our theme for the month. Interpret it how you like.

Moore Street, by Gareth Morgan

Readers have sent in pics of Astronaught street art and Sheffield’s vast parks, to voids in the pattern of Park Hill flats and an empty Blades ground. There are still many possibilities to the theme if you put your minds to it. A quirky still life, to an empty seat on the Supertram, bad parking, or if you have the right kit, a starry night sky. I can’t wait for more entries to roll in - you have until the end of the month.

As summer is upon us the sun itself can be an issue. Often I see images with the photographer’s shadow creeping in on the shot. Avoid this by repositioning yourself or standing back and zooming in. If you are photographing a person then you don’t want them to squint because they are facing the sun. You should position the sun to the side of both of you, that will avoid silhouetting, shadows and lens flare. If you are 45 degrees to the sun you should pick up some blue skies if there are any too.

Maybe invest in a circular polarising filter that can refract light to give you a better and more vibrant image.

No need to just wander round aimlessly by Simon Harrison

Parking Space, by Gareth Morgan

This week I thought I’d give you some tips on staying motivated to take pictures.

The way I do it is to set myself a task every time I go out with the camera, rather than just wandering around aimlessly trying to find something to take a picture of.

You can do this by setting yourself a theme, a bit like we do with the competition each month, then stick to that theme for every picture you take.

This could be as simple as picking a colour and then only taking pictures where that colour is featured.

Red Space, by John Gorman

Another way to keep it interesting is to try using the “wrong” equipment for the type of photo you want to take.

Examples include using a long zoom lens for shooting landscapes, or an extreme wide-angle lens for shooting macro instead.

This really makes it into a fun challenge as you try to make it work.

It can also yield some very unusual and special pictures as a result.

Finally, I’ve seen some great space-themed entries coming in for this month’s competition so far - check out the different interpretations of the brief above.

I think it could be a difficult one to judge when the theme comes to a close.

Keep those images coming forwards!