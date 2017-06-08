In Focus:Space for imaginations to run free with new picture theme

Be inspired by everyday while you are out and about.

Our new theme of ‘space’ has really caught your imaginations. There are so many ways to interpret the theme. From the gaps between the blocks of Park Hill Flats to the vast open countryside we have here in Sheffield, Adam Simmonite has taken some visually pleasing images that are so varied. The one he took in Graves Park was thought up while eating an ice cream. This just shows that you really can be inspired while you are out and about. So just keep your cameras handy with our theme in your head as we approach the weekend.

Attached is my submission for the June photography brief 'space' It was taken up at Graves Park, whilst eating ice cream with my lad, it just shows how fantastic and sweeping the views can be in Sheffields biggest Park Adam Simmonite

Gareth Morgan’s images are of the many space-themed street art designs within the city by artist Rocket01, which he has sought out and photographed to meet this month’s theme.

So many possibilities and another three weeks to get snapping. Taking photographs for a specific theme or brief can be really hard. As a press photographer I have to think on my feet when arriving on assignments for the paper to come up with eye-catching images that fit the story. Sometimes I take inpiration from other images I have seen, so look at Google images or Instagram for ideas if you are struggling.

How to tackle tricky photography brief by Simon Harrison

It’s the end of the first week of our ‘space’ theme.

Telegraph in Focus Space - four images on the theme of SPACE - or more specifically "space people" - all views of street art by Rocket 01

I haven’t seen the entries so far but it’s been a bit of a terrible week in terms of weather, hasn’t it?

Hopefully it’ll improve a fair bit over the next couple of weeks and more of you can get out there and get snapping to take part - it is technically supposed to be summer after all.

“Space” is something of a tricky theme, an interesting one to ponder.

The way I would try and approach it would either to be with an extreme wide-angle lens in a tight space, or I’d try the complete opposite with a long zoom lens in a wide open space.

That or I’d stick it on a telescope and take a picture of the stars!

It should be an interesting topic to judge, that’s for certain anyway.

