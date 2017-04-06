In Focus: Springing in to next theme for our snappers

And the winner is… This week we announce the winners of both our themes set so far. I will leave Simon Grason to tell you why Harrison Cameras chose their champions.

It leaves me now to set the next theme for the month which is ‘spring’.

Michael Hardy runner up of My Sheffield category with the Women of Steel statue unveiling

It is such a beautiful time of year with saturated colours from fresh growth and rich blue skies.

I have already seen so many sunrises breaking through the morning mist and daffodils gently swaying while backlit by a warm sunset.

Fresh white lambs bounding around in lush green grass and garden birds collecting twigs.

We have all seen the beauty of this season so get out there and capture it.

John Scholey scoops first prize with his photograph taken at Portland Works

Remember your images must be taken with our city and surrounds in mind.

We live in such an inspiring city with so many parks and green spaces, not to mention a national park on our borders.

If ever I am struggling for ideas of what to photograph, I look at other images for inspiration and then try to better what I have seen, there is never an ‘original’ idea, just an improved one.

I can’t wait to see your entries.

John Scholey also impressed judges at Harrison Cameras with this image to claim 2nd place

Plenty of impact in the winning image by Simon Grason

Well we’ve finished the judging for the first two competitions, it was a tough task with some really good images, most of which fit the themes extremely well.

We finally managed to pick our favourite images after a lot of discussion and even asking the opinion of customers in the shop!

For the first theme of ‘My Sheffield’ we picked an image by Gareth Morgan as our winner, an excellent picture with plenty of impact, and this would look great as a large print. Congratulations to Gareth who wins the Canon Powershot G9X II camera worth £449. For the runner-up we chose an image by Michael Hardy, this image captures the spirit of Sheffield extremely well with pride in our heritage and its people. Congratulations to Michael who wins a £25 Harrison Cameras voucher.

For the theme of ‘Heritage’ it turns out our two top images were both by the same photographer! However, they were easily the best two pictures, from composition to lighting skills, so congratulations to John Scholey who wins a £25 Harrison Cameras voucher and a 18”x12” print. Winners have been contacted and we look forward to judging our next theme of ‘spring’. Fill in the coupon and bring it in store to benefit from camera club membership offers.