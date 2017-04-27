In Focus: Sunshine and flowers in a colourful batch of images

As we continue our final week taking images for our ‘spring’ theme, I would like to thank everyone who has sent in their amazing photographs for us to look through. We will be setting a new theme next week for May so this is your last chance to submit your entries.

John Leigh’s image has spurred me on to talk about foreground detail. As you can see he has made the tulips the main focal point of his image which leaves the building just part of the background. This gives the image more depth and offers a different take on a building that will have been photographed many times before.

Telegraph In focus Spring Picture of Sheffield Canal by Ken Balkow

By taking this from a low angle which has allowed him to get close to the flower heads and by changing the angle he has taken this from it becomes eyecatching because it is being seen from a different view point from what we usually see.

Images taken from above can also make for an interesting angle. Don’t be afraid to try a few shots bent low or by climbing to higher ground. If you are struggling for inspiration why not take your camera along to the Graves Park Highland Fling this Bank Holiday Monday.

Events that offer chance to hone skills by Simon Grason

The ‘spring’ competition looks in good shape, it’s going to be another tough one to pick a winner this month. I’m slightly disappointed nobody has taken a picture of an actual spring though, that could have been an interesting take on the topic.

Telegraph In focus Spring Ecclesall Church and war memorial in Spring sunshine.

I’d also like to take the opportunity to mention some of the photographic events we’ve got coming up in the near future.

On Saturday, May 13 we’ve got Shanice from Fujifilm UK here to show off the new Fujifilm GFX medium format camera. If you’re serious about image quality this is one not to miss! Drop in any time from 10am to experience the ultimate in image quality.

On Saturday, June 24, we have a wildlife photography workshop at Yorkshire Wildlife Park with photographer Tesni Ward and Olympus UK.

This will be a full day workshop and a great opportunity to shoot with a professional photographer using professional equipment, see our website for full details including pricing and availability.

Telegraph IN Fopcus Spring Nick Duggan Bullfinch on spring blossom

On top of these two dates we’re also planning some studio, landscape and street photography workshops throughout the rest of the year.

Keep an eye on Harrisons Cameras for details as they become available – it’s going to be a busy year.