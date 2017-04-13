In Focus: Take your pictures in context with their surroundings too

Such a popular theme this month, ‘spring’ is really inspiring you all to take your cameras out and capture my favourite time of year. Simon Grason has some tips in his column for perfect close-ups.

Don’t forget to take your pictures in context with their surroundings though. When I see something I want to capture I always look at what my background is to compose the image. Foreground detail to frame the image and the background will locate where it was taken. John Leigh’s image to the bottom right, shows he has bent down low to get the daffodils in the foreground with Chatsworth House in the distant background to lead you through the composition, John Scholey has also led you through his image, bottom left by using the sweeping steps to lead you through his picture of bluebells, rather than getting a close up of the flowers. And Michael Hardy has also used foreground details of flowers to compose his image of the Mappin Art Gallery. Michael’s other image here is almost like a watercolour painting. He has considered the angle of where the sun is and framed his image well using the rule of thirds to compose the water fountain. Send your photographs to: telegraphinfocus@jpress.co.uk

Telegraph IN Focus Spring Spring in Weston Park, Sheffield Taken by Michael Hardy

Four top tips for capturing flower shots written by Simon Harrison

Our new topic of spring for this month’s competition opens up a lot of possibilities for some fantastic shots.

Flowers can be a great subject for this topic so I’ve come up with four top tips to get some great shots.

* Get down low.

Frame spring images with foreground details

Ideally you want to work on a tripod which can get really low to the ground to help with your composition. A camera with a tilting LCD screen can also be really helpful for low angle shots.

* Get up close. A macro lens or close-up filter will allow you to get in really close and fill the frame with plenty of detail.

* Think about light.

Look at where the shadows are and think about how you can improve the tone of the shot.

Telegraph In focus Spring Bluebell Steps Moss Valley

A simple LED light and a small reflector can really help to improve the overall tonal balance.

* Think about the background. Avoid messy backgrounds wherever possible, if there are a lot of other plants around think about doing a bit of pruning to tidy up the scene before shooting.

I’m looking forward to seeing some great shots this month, keep those entries coming in as you snap away across the city.