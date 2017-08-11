In Focus: There is beauty in all if we look hard enough

So the summer competition last month put me in the holiday mood, I had a good few days away in sunny Norfolk last week and now I’ve come back to a very wet and miserable Sheffield!

It’s good to see that the horrible weather hasn’t stopped the competition entries coming in though. I’m very impressed by some of the images in this month’s ‘landmarks’ competition.

Telegraph in focus Landmarks with a difference The Twin Towers

Those of you who have re-submitted images from previous competitions – shame on you! Get back out there with your camera and capture some new pictures.

Landmarks is a great topic for photography, you can visit any location in the country and find something to take a picture of.

Remember that the images need to be captured in Sheffield, this is the perfect opportunity to send us images from your home town! My best advice for this month is try and think outside the box, if you’re going to take a picture of something that hundreds of people have photographed before try and think about how you can make it a unique picture. It’s certainly a challenge but hopefully it’s one that you’ll all enjoy taking part in.

Showing our city in a way it has never been before written by Simon Grason

Telegraph in focus Landmarks with a difference St Pauls Tower

Our landmarks with a difference theme is really popular this month. I have had so many amazing entries that I asked for an extra page to show off a few more of them to you. Whether you like photography or not, you must agree that we have such an amazing, photogenic city, and this camera club aims to let you, our readers, share what you love about it. I think this is why this month’s theme has taken off and why so many of you want to showcase Sheffield.

From construction to destruction, from towers to trains, we have had such a variety of images.I can see really well composed images with natural framing and almost ‘secret’ viewpoints which make the pictures more intriguing. I liked seeing the news-style image of the elm tree which is certainly a clever twist on our landmarks theme. The Neepsend Gas holder is such a cheery image of an industrial landmark that proves there is beauty in everything if you look hard enough.

I think this category can appeal to all our readers, so whether you have a fancy SLR camera or just a mobile phone, get snapping and keep sending me your entries to show off our city as we have never seen it before.

Telegraph in focus Landmarks with a difference Neepsend Gas Holder

Telegraph In Focus Landmarks with a Difference by John Gorman End of a Landmark

Telegraph in focus Landmarks with a difference Elm Tree - Corner of Union and Chelsea Roads

Telegraph in focus Landmarks with a difference Vulcan from the Peace Gardens

Telegraph IN Focus Landmarks with a diffeence a shot of the back of Kelham Island Museum - a bit unusual compared to the more typical front on shots .