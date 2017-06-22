In Focus: Thoughtful and moody shots encapsulate our theme well

Breaking the composition rules can be executed well.

We have a very moody selection of images this week and lots of thoughtful ways to interpret our theme of space. Such a clever bunch of photographers you are.

Telegraph In Focus Space Making Space

I have been intrigued by the various ways Andrew Senior has managed to adapt the theme to get some thought provoking shots. The empty cafe is delicately lit leaving a meloncholic atmosphere, I’m sure once all the hustle and bustle of this busy cafe hits their peak time it would make an entirely different image by contrast.

The ‘going, going, gone’ approach to the collage Andrew submitted has also given food for thought, but his black and white image breaks all usual composition rules whith the boy being at the edge of the frame, but this works as the theme is that of ‘space’. The void in the frame is of the space. Rules can be broken if you execute well so don’t be afraid to experiment.

Our competition runs til the end of the month so there is still chance to get your entries in. The competition is open to all our readers and you can enter as many times as you like. The image has to be taken in our readership catchment area. Looking forward to seeing your work.

Festival contest seeks luminous images by Simon Harrison

Telegraph In Focus Space - Open Space

Entries are being accepted for a photo competition as part of this year’s Walkley Festival.

The ‘Luminous Picture’ contest asks for pictures of people, places or things in Walkley on the theme of ‘light, bright or very colourful’.

Entry is free and there are three classes; children - under 12s - young people, of ages 13 to 19, and adults.

The judges will be Walkley Community Centre trustees Carrie Leyland and Natalie Allistone, with a first prize of tea and cakes at Gerry’s Bakery & Café on South Road.

Telegraph In Focus Space - ruby's Cafe Hillsborough

The centre will be sharing photos on social media throughout the festival.

To enter post on Facebook or Twitter using #walkley12 (children under 12), #walkley13 (young people aged 13 to 19), or #walkley19 (adults).

Photos need to made public to be eligible.

Or participants can email pictures to projects@firstreet.org.uk, including their name and age.

Full terms and conditions of the competition appear on the centre’s website.

The closing date is midnight on July 7, and the winner will be announced on the centre’s website on July 14.

Walkley Festival runs until July 2.

There will be an art show at St Mary’s Church Hall from Saturday, under the banner ‘Drawing Walkley Together’, and walks around the local cemetery are happening on July 2.

Visit Walkley Community Forum to see a full programme.