In Focus: Winning image captures the intensity of student revision

Our space theme comes to a close now and I have been really impressed with the creativity of our entries. Simon Grason and his team at Harrison Cameras have chosen our winner to receive a £25 voucher.

This winning image is a really thought evoking picture of Sheffield students taken by John Beadman. It really does capture the intense studying that I remember leading up to exams.

It’s a well composed and well lit image, and a well deserved winner. Congratulations also to our runner up which I featured last week. This black and white image by Andrew Senior follows the style of ‘street photography’.

All our images today have people on them. I really like to see this as it puts an image in perspective and encapsulates the mood.

I’m sure our next theme will be full of people having fun as I have decided to run with the theme of ‘summer’ for July.

This is surely going to bring in some bright, colourful images of blue skies and ice creams but I will be excited to see your entries that think outside the box.

Remember they must be taken in our catchment area, and although we may not have a seaside, we do have a packed calendar of events.

I keep finding new details in this image by Simon Grason

We’re at the end of another month and the end of another competition.

Again we’ve had some really strong entries and picking a winner was a tough task.

This week I’ve chosen an image by John Beadman as the winner.

It’s a great image with great composition, one of those images where you keep finding new details every time you look at it.

Well done John, you’re the winner of a £25 Harrison Cameras voucher.

For the runner-up prize I’ve chosen an image by Andrew Senior, I love the way that he has used both foreground and background interest to fill an otherwise very empty scene.

Congratulations Andrew, you win an 18x12” print.

Next month’s theme of ‘summer’ should put us all in the holiday mood, I’m expecting to see lots of lovely images of sun, sea, and sand!

The best advice I can offer is to try to capture some fun images, and get yourself a polarising filter to really make those blue skies pop.

In fact that’s a good idea for this month’s offer.

There is 25% off all DHG filters for In Focus members, just bring your voucher, printed in this week’s Sheffield Telegraph (p40), into the store on London Road.

Good luck and happy snapping for the next month!