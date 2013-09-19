Listings: Theatre

January 5 - January 12 2017

‘The Company’ amateur dramatics group: will be putting on a performance of Richard III for 15-18 of February 2017, tickets can be purchased at https://www.thecompanysheffield.co.uk/boxoffice/index.php

Jack and the Beanstalk at Sheffield City Hall: Manor Operatic Society returns to the City Hall stage for their famous annual pantomime with family favourite Jack and the Beanstalk! Expect thrills, spills and plenty of laughs as the famous story is brought to life on stage, complete with rousing sing-alongs, spectacular dance routines and hilarious slapstick comedy, as well as plenty of audience participation. Don’t miss out on this year’s enchanting family production! Until 8th January 2017. Venue: Sheffield City Hall. Price: from £5.50 per person (subject to booking fees). To book: tickets are available at sivtickets.com.

Ecclesfield Priory Players are presenting LADIES IN LAVENDER: adapted for the stage by Shaun McKenna, from the screenplay by Charles Dance, and based on a short story by William J. Locke, at the EPPiC Theatre, Well Lane, off High Street, Ecclesfield S35 9TP, from TUES 14th to SAT 18th FEBRUARY. Curtain 7.30pm. Tickets £8.50 (concessions Tues and Wed ) TICKETS ON SALE from Sat JANUARY 21st. Telephone 0114 2402624, visit www.eppictheatre.co.uk, or call in to our weekly coffee morning in the theatre lounge after 11am.

CAOS: one of the oldest Musical Theatre societies in Sheffield, are in need of new members to join them in order to stage the show - Rehearsals began early September and the show is now cast but is missing a men and women aged 16 and over to join the ensemble to ensure that the show is magical. CAOS rehearse every Wednesday evening in High Green between 7.45pm and 10pm and welcome people with all levels of experience. Even if it’s someone’s first time of “treading the boards” we have a great community who will support you every step of the way! The show will hit Rotherham Civic Theatre between the 4th & 8th April 2016. For more details about the show, or how to join please visit the CAOS website www.chapeltownoperatic.org or contact the societies secretary Julia Hughes on 0114 2848381.