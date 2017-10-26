Literary City - The Sheffield Connection

Whether you travel by Knight Bus, portkey, floo powder, or good old fashioned broom, get yourself down to Sheffield libraries to enjoy the ‘Harry Potter: A History Of Magic’ exhibition and events programme running over the next nine weeks.

Fans of Harry Potter, muggle and magical alike, will be spellbound by the array of wizarding delights on offer, all celebrating the twentieth anniversary of the publication of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone.

The programme includes magic-themed crafts, Harry Potter quizzes and a series of family-friendly sessions delivered by the University of Sheffield relating to their cutting edge research and the world of wizardry and magic.

Sheffield has a special connection with JK Rowling after awarding her the Sheffield Children’s Book Award for Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone in 1997. This was one of the first awards presented to the Harry Potter author.

The presentation was made by Michael Palin, before the pair visited Clifford School to read together to the children.

The exhibition includes many books and artefacts unique to Sheffield, chosen from the city’s very own answer to the vaults at Gringotts: the more than five miles of shelving stored in the Central Library basement and strong-rooms, some of which are more than 400 years old.

The displays in Sheffield Central Library’s Reading Room will include notes on the bezoar stone (used by Harry Potter in potions class) and ‘A History of the Wonderful Things of Nature’, written by Johannes Jonstonus in 1657.

This describes the properties of the bezoar stone as an antidote ‘against all venome’ and describes how it may be used.

You will also be able to view instructions for using magic wands from 1546.

Georgius Agricola published a discourse on mining and metallurgy as it was understood at that time. In this illustrated Latin edition of De Re Metallica we find instructions for locating metal through the use of ‘magic wands’.

The exhibition and programme of events has been developed by Sheffield City Council working with the British Library and the University of Sheffield. ‘Harry Potter: A History of Magic’ is being enjoyed simultaneously across the Living Knowledge Network, an innovative partnership of 22 major libraries across the UK, and in tandem with the British Library’s own exhibition. Based on the subjects studied at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, the exhibition will showcase material from JK Rowling and Bloomsbury’s own collections going on display for the first time, combined with centuries-old British Library treasures.

Visit www.sheffieldlibraries.eventbrite.co.uk for more information about the events and to book places.