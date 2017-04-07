Lynfa tackles ‘S&M for M&S brigade’

Lynfa Moses, who lives in Broomhall, has self-published a book, Demented Love, that will feature at Nether Edge Literary Festival.

Here are extracts of an online blog she wrote. “I didn’t set out to write a racy novel, though the idea for the book came from a friend who I knew was having an affair.

“She told me that her lover was now suffering from dementia and the novel was conceived, if not yet born.

“My research included joining a website for women wanting to date younger men. I joined toyboy flirt.com. as if I were Paula, a 60 – year-old woman looking for some fun.

“I much prefer the name of my fictional website. mrsrobinson.com, but the replies were great and some went into the novel, though others were too sexual even for Demented Love and many of the photographs were gross.

“I did a lot of soul searching about the voice of Jack, who has Alzheimer’s. The book is full of dark humour but I did not want the reader to feel I was mocking Jack but rather laughing with him.

“I started Demented Love several years ago, when attending a creative writing evening class run by Susan Elliot Wright. I had constructive feedback from other students and from the Sheffield Novelist’s group.

“I pitched it at the Novel Slam in Off the Shelf and came second. This gave me the confidence to apply for the MA creative writing at Sheffield Hallam, where I completed the novel as my final piece.

“My blurb describes it as S&M for the M&S brigade and most people find it very funny. I hope though behind the humour it begins to reverse the asexual way older people are generally portrayed and to explore the dynamics of elder abuse in a very different way.”

Demented Love is available on hwww.lulu.com or as a download from Amazon.