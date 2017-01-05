Making a bee-line for art bargains

Cupola Gallery’s Under The Bed Sale has become the most popular event in the gallery calendar with artists, as well customers, looking forward to it every year.

And this year’s sale of original art works opening next week at the Hillsborough Gallery seems to have really caught people’s imagination judging by responses across social media platforms.

“I don’t know whether the events of 2016, more than any other, have inclined artists towards ‘a new start’ or clearing away the old to bring in the new, but the response to this year’s call out has been extraordinary. I’ve had an artist drive up from Hampshire with a car full already and had enquiries about sending work for the sale from Austria,” says Karen Sherwood, Cupola director and curator.

For the Under The Bed Sale, Cupola asks artists to send in older and early work that they no longer hold dear, that may have been stored ‘under their bed’ or hidden in an attic, loft, studio, garage or even at their parents’ or friend’s house. All artists constantly make new work and this is an opportunity to sell off that older work at bargain prices to make room or even ‘head space’ for something new.

Uniquely the sale is completely unselected with everything the gallery is sent put out for sale, creating a huge diversity in what’s on offer and makes for excellent rummaging . Expect around 2,000 items of painting, printmaking, photography, ceramics, glass, jewellery, sculpture, textiles and others.

Prices will not exceed £350 for any single item and there will be work from as little, if not less than, £1.

Doors will open for Under The Bed Sale 2017 at 10am on Tuesday and it continues at the Cupola, Middlewood Road, Hillsborough, until February 4. There will be an evening opening on Friday, January 13, from 7.30pm.