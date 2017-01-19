Marvel superheroes spring to life at Sheffield Arena

For the first time audiences can watch some of their favourite super heroes step out of the silver screen and on to the stage when live action family arena show Marvel Universe LIVE! Super Heroes Assemble comes to Sheffield this week.

They will be able to cheer for favourites like Spider-Man, Iron Man, Hulk, Thor, and Black Widow as they battle Loki and Marvel’s most sinister villains.

From Feld Entertainment, the team behind arena spectaculars such as Disney On Ice, it has been hailed as the most technically advanced live show ever, with cutting-edge special effects, pyrotechnics, aerial stunts, martial arts, motorcycles and more.

Steven Armstrong, vice president of Europe North at Feld Entertainment, said: “The audience will feel like they’ve been transported into a jaw-dropping Marvel blockbuster film, with an engrossing storyline and non-stop stunts.”

Featuring more than 50 cast members and taking over two years to research and develop, Marvel Universe LIVE! utilises some of the latest innovations in arena set design and aerial pyrotechnics, with stunts developed by the team from Hollywood blockbuster Thor and the recent The Amazing Spider-Man films.

The set includes innovative lighting design and 3D projection, 21 projectors, the largest flying system ever used for a live arena tour and the debut of a new Spotlight Tracking System.

Marvel chief creative officer Joe Quesada said: “The technology utilised in the show is not only going to blow your mind. It is going to take you to a whole new Marvel world like nothing British families have ever seen before.”

Marvel Universe LIVE! is at the Sheffield Arena tonight, Thursday, January 19, at 7pm, Friday, 3pm and 7pm, Saturday, 11am, 3pm and 7pm and noon and 4pm on Sunday.