Northern Ballet who are bringing Little Mermaid to the Lyceum this month will return to the theatre next year with Jane Eyre, choreographed by Cathy Marston, from April 10-14.

It is among newly announced shows in the Lyceum spring season which will also see Matthew Bourne follow the success of The Red Shoes with Cinderella (May.15-19).

Others are The Rat Pack: Live from Las Vegas (May 1-5) and English Touring Opera with two spectacular productions The Marriage of Figaro and Il tabarro/Gianne Schicchi (May 11-12).

These new shows join the previously-announced ART (April 16-21)), An Officer and a Gentleman (June 4-9) and Quartet (February 20-24).

Meanwhile touring productions coming to the Crucible Studio will include From Ibiza to the Norfolk Broads about a a young David Bowie obsessive (January 30-31); Sheffield-based The Bare Theatre Company’s multi-media production, On the Outskirts of a Large Event (March 14-15); a revival of John Godber’s Up ‘n’ Under with a cast of Deaf and hearing actors (March 16-17); The MakeShift Ensemble’s Sofa, an exploration of memory and place performed by two actors and a puppet (April 3); a co-production by Sheffield’s Eclipse Theatre Company and Manchester Royal Exchange of a new play by Dawn Walton, Black Men Walking (April 9-12), Mountains – The Dreams of Lily Kwok by In-Sook Chappelle based on the memoir, Sweet Mandarin by Helen Tse (May 21-23), and, finally, the return of Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s critically acclaimed Fleabag (May 30– June 2).