Northern Ballet's Jane Eyre

Northern Ballet who are bringing Little Mermaid to the Lyceum this month will return to the theatre next year with Jane Eyre, choreographed by Cathy Marston, from  April 10-14.

It is among newly announced shows in the Lyceum spring season which will also see Matthew Bourne follow the success of The Red Shoes with  Cinderella (May.15-19).

Others are The Rat Pack: Live from Las Vegas (May 1-5) and English Touring Opera with two spectacular productions The Marriage of Figaro and Il tabarro/Gianne Schicchi (May 11-12).

These new shows join the previously-announced ART (April 16-21)), An Officer and a Gentleman (June 4-9) and Quartet (February 20-24).

 Meanwhile touring productions coming to the Crucible Studio will include From Ibiza to the Norfolk Broads about a a young David Bowie obsessive (January 30-31); Sheffield-based The Bare Theatre Company’s multi-media production, On the Outskirts of a Large Event (March 14-15); a revival of John Godber’s Up ‘n’ Under with a cast of Deaf and hearing actors (March 16-17); The MakeShift Ensemble’s Sofa, an exploration of memory and place performed by two actors and a puppet (April 3); a co-production by Sheffield’s Eclipse Theatre Company and Manchester Royal Exchange of a new play by Dawn Walton, Black Men Walking (April 9-12), Mountains – The Dreams of Lily Kwok by In-Sook Chappelle based on the memoir, Sweet Mandarin by Helen Tse  (May 21-23), and, finally, the return of Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s critically acclaimed Fleabag (May 30– June 2).