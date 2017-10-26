READER REVIEW: Nutcase by Tony Williams

Steve says: As I pick up my pen to review Nutcase by Tony Williams, I’m still not sure what I’m going to write. Did I like it? Not sure.

Was it well-crafted and compelling? Certainly.

Did I enjoy reading it? Probably not.

Was I glad to have finished it so that I could read something less disturbing? Oh yes! The first thing that strikes you is the language. It is very simple – almost ‘Janet and John’.

But once you get the hang of it, it moves fast. Add to this lots of characters, plot dead-ends and tangents, and you work hard to keep up. It is language stripped bare of centuries of development of the novel (it is loosely based on a 13th century Icelandic saga).

It deliberately lacks writing sophistication – but that is not to say it’s not intelligent fiction.

There’s no scene-setting, no description, no free indirect style – no inner thoughts revealed. Just about all the characters’ motivation is left to the reader. I couldn’t get the intro to 1970s sitcom Soap out of my head: “In last week’s episode of Soap, Danny once again tried to kill Burt, but couldn’t. Corrine tried to talk Father Timothy etc… Confused?

You won’t be after this week’s episode of Soap.” That’s what it reminded me of. But it does feel like an authentic, if condensed, portrayal of the dark underbelly of Sheffield life – brimming with nastiness, violence and reprisal: a code of ethics outside the mainstream, and I recognised some of the characters.

So did I like it? Still not sure.