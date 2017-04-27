Roald Dahl favourite Fantastc Mr Fox comes to Sheffield’s Lyceum Theatre

The Fantastic Mr Fox has been a firm favourite with Roald Dahl fans of all ages since it hit the bookshelves in 1970.

In 2009 Wes Anderson’s animated movie with George Clooney voicing the title role reached a wider audience.

Now comes a musical stage version touring to the Lyceum Theatre next week with the actors all clad in sporty outfits rather than animal head-dresses and furry costumes.

Greg Barnett plays the clever fox who outwits three nasty farmers. “He’s almost like an anti-hero, I suppose, and he’s wonderful to play,” he says. “He has this sort of arrogance and self-belief and this rock star energy.

“It’s a really modern adaptation, Sam Holcroft has brought it bang into the 21st century and Tom Scutt has designed it to show the industrial side of farming rather than the nostalgic country look. The set is cake-tin shaped with bold lighting and it’s modern dress, not tweedy. It’s funny and edgy.

“The film goes off in one direction and we go another. It’s all about camaderie. Mr Fox learns how to become truly fantastic by working as a team and making use of everyone.

“His arrogance comes from a good place and he is able to stand up to the evil farmers out to get him,” says Barnett who previously toured to Sheffield playing Captain John in Swallows and Amazons.

“Both shows are ones that the whole family can enjoy and it’s wonderful to hear both adults and kids laughing, though it may be for different reasons.

He is in a cast of eight plus three musicians. The music was composed by Arthur Darvill, better known as the actor who played Doctor Who companion Rory Williams and the vicar in Broadchurch.

“We did a lot of movement work on our animals and how they feed and sleep. We had to find our inner animal,” he says.

“It was easy for me to research. All I had to do was look out of my back window and see they them going through the bins.”

Roald Dahl’s Fantastic Mr Fox comes to the Lyceum Theatre from Tuesday to Saturday.