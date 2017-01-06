Swan Lake in classic style from Russia

Saint Petersburg Classic Ballet returns to the Sheffield Lyceum next week with one of the best-loved Russian ballets, Swan Lake.

This youthful company combines classical training and superb artistry with dazzling choreography, delightful costumes and stunning sets, to present a magical performance, complemented by the thrill of a live orchestra.

Swan Lake is Tchaikovsky’s masterpiece, a tragic tale of love and betrayal accompanied by a glorious and instantly recognisable score. This is the epic story of Prince Siegfried and his love for Odette who, tricked by the evil sorcerer Von Rothbart and his daughter Odile, would rather die together then live apart.

Saint Petersburg Classic Ballet was formed in 1996 by artistic director Marina Medvetskaya, a disciple of the legendary Vakhtang Chaboukiani. As Prima Ballerina of the Tbilisi State Academic Opera and Ballet Theatre, she danced all the leading classical and contemporary roles and worked with Alexander Plesetsky and Mikhail Lavrovsky..

When she formed the company she recruited some of the finest ballet artists from established companies such as the Kirov, The Malt and the St Petersburg State Academic Ballet of Askold Makarov.

There are performances of Swan Lake at the Lyceum on Tuesday to Saturday at 7.45pm plus matinees on Thursday, January 12, at 2pm and Saturday, 3pm.