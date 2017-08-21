Telegraph Book Club

Stop what you’re doing. Put down that coffee. Pack your children off to their grandparents. Get yourself a copy of The Power by Naomi Alderman, and read it.

And we hear about one book blogger's attempt to track down all the books set here in Sheffield in the Literary City. Has he missed any? Get in touch via email copydesk.southyorks@jpress.co.uk or twitter @AnnaCaig.

The Power by Naomi Alderman

There are books. And then there are books.

The Power is one of the latter.

Every now and then, a book comes along that is suddenly everywhere.

I remember this happening a couple of years ago with Jessie Burton’s The Miniaturist, and it’s happening now with this high-concept corker from Naomi Alderman.

And it deserves all the success it’s getting.

This is a book that feels like an immediate classic.

It prompts you to recalibrate your universe, in more ways than one. I love a ‘what if’ book. What if everyone became blind? What if the Earth’s population fell asleep for a day?

And now, what if women could shoot electricity from their hands? This deceptively simple idea gives Alderman a lens through which to examine the ways in which people wield power over each other, largely along gender lines, but also between states and countries. It’s a great idea. Executed spectacularly well. The Power is a masterclass in: ok, then what would happen? And then what would happen? And then? And then? We move from the immediate – what if women weren’t afraid of assault from those generally physically stronger anymore? To even bigger questions – how has the implicit threat of violence and superior strength impacted on the lives of women in many ways. Ways small, big, and huge? One by one Alderman takes assumptions and prejudices about the things that both women and men can and should do, and exposes them to be a catalogue of giant post-hoc rationalisations.

I don’t want to give the impression that this is a work of political polemic though. The Power is no diatribe.

It’s an entertaining, easy to read, and often funny book. But you do look up from the pages and notice all sorts of things you hadn’t before.

This is a story that changes the way the world looks. On top of the great premise, it is expertly constructed and written.

While reading, I found myself half immersed in the story, half in awe at the stunningly good writing and mastery with which Alderman executes this epic tale of change across the globe.

She has now joined the list of writers whose complete works I am determined to read. This is a book we will still be reading and studying in schools in 100 years time.

And if we’re not, we should be.

READER REVIEWS:

The Many by Wyl Menmuir

Eddie said: FOMO brought me to The Many. It seemed that everyone in the office was reading it, but I still started it knowing nothing about it at all. That helped, I think.

I vaguely know the real place the novel is set in, and found myself trying really hard to makes immediate sense of what I was reading. What was happening, and who were these characters? Was this about tourism? Politics? Religious history? But The Many makes you wait; it is not until nearly the end of the book that we understand what it is all about, and it makes you read as genuine exploration. And as it unfolds, it becomes clear that The Many is a very brittle novel, almost gloomy, dealing with an almost impossibly personal and difficult issue. But it deals with it so beautifully, that it is deeply moving and I felt left a bit breathless by it.

There is a controlled fragility to the story-telling, a careful and precise use of language, tone and ideas that makes The Many feel somehow both more real and simultaneously unreal than most novels. I felt more drawn into this place and these experiences than I would usually expect as a reader.

Afterwards, in the office conversations, there seemed to be no set or decided version of what we had read, no single view of the story; but nobody had put down The Many unimpressed or unmoved. Thank you to Fargate From The Madding Crowd for another great reading recommendation.

Literary City: The Sheffield Connection

Steven Kay is a Sheffield book blogger who set out to complete the mammoth task of finding, and listing, all novels set in Sheffield.

Steven says: “I set out in 2014 on a mission to review every Sheffield novel on my blog: thinking there would be only a dozen or so. 51 novels later, I’m still going – and annoyingly people keep writing a new ones.

“My purpose was to compile a resource for people wanting to find novels set in our city – people, like me, sick of reading stuff about middle-class angst in North London.

“Also, after I wrote my own novel, The Evergreen In Red And White, I became aware of the lack of diversity in publishing. Just about every publisher is based in London, and I found that the fierce gatekeepers to publication – the literary agents – are almost exclusively confined to London and are London-centric in their outlook.

“It seemed that if you write about the North, no matter how good your writing, you are classified as a ‘Northern writer’ and you automatically become niche. Have you ever heard the likes of Ian McEwan or Monica Ali described as ‘Southern writers’?

“So, I also want to get people to think more widely. Some of the novels are commercially published, others are independent. One thing I’ve learnt is that the best ones weren’t always commercially published.

“Some of the novels I’ve reviewed are well known: two of these were Booker prize shortlisted The Northern Clemency and The Year of the Runaways. But neither of these are near the top of my list.

“On the other hand, the independently-published Tuppenny Hat Detective trilogy by Brian Sellars is superb – the novels are funny and charming, and capture our city beautifully. They are the literary equivalent of sitting by an open fire of an evening with a cocoa or a whisky.

“Then there are stunning masterpieces such as The Good Lion and Covenant of Death which are now forgotten or overlooked. Trick or Treat by Lesley Glaister is wonderfully written and captures some essence of our city. Put Out the Light by Horrible Histories writer, Terry Deary should be compulsory reading for every child in Sheffield. It is brilliant.

“All the best novels on this list capture something of the character of our city and its people. They reveal truths about what makes this place special.

“I keep finding new ones to review that I’ve never heard of before. And if any Sheffield Telegraph readers know of any I’ve missed I’d be most grateful to hear about them.”

Steven’s list is on his blog at 1889 books blog