Theatre: Red shoes point towards Lyceum

Sheffield Theatres have added to their 2017 line-up with the announcement of new shows which go on sale to the general public on Saturday, January 28.

It is headed by Matthew Bourne’s acclaimed production of The Red Shoes, based on the Academy Award-winning movie inspired by a fairytale, which comes to the Lyceum from May 30 to June 3 following a sell-out eight week season at Sadler’s Wells in London.

Former EastEnder Shaun Williamson returns to the theatre in a revival of Ray Cooney’s Olivier Award-winning farce, Out Of Order (June 14-17).

A family musical based on the BAFTA award-winning TV programme Ben and Holly’s Little Kingdom, a story of elves, princesses and childhood innocence packed full of games, songs and laughter plays from July 5-6.

Looking further ahead, the Christmas season begins at the Lyceum with Nativity! The Musical (November 22-26) adapted for the stage by Debbie Isitt, creator of the two Nativity films, and touring from Birmingham Rep.

In the Studio Theatre, audiences will get a preview of Some People v Reginald D Hunter on March 17 which the American comic is taking on tour followed by Tony Law with a new dose of surreal comedy-art, A Law Undo His-elf What Welcome, here on May 18.

l Sheffield Theatres are inviting the public to vote for them in this year’s prestigious WhatsOnStage Awards.

Show Boat, which started as the Crucible’s 2015 Christmas production before going to the West End, is nominated for Best Musical Revival, Best Supporting Actress in a Musical (Rebecca Trehearn) and Best Set Design (Lez Brotherston) and Flowers For Mrs Harris for Best Regional Production. Voting, at What’s On Stage Awards closes next Tuesday.