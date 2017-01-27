Top ten things to do this week

Here’s a pick of our top ten events for the coming week.

Cirque du Soleil, Sheffield Arena, next Thursday, February 2 -Sunday, February 5

Cirque du Soleil’s brand new production, Varekai, Tales of The Forest, opens its tour in Sheffield with five performances in the Arena’s intimate theatre-style Steel Hall.

Directed by Dominic Champagne, this production pays tribute to the nomadic soul, to the spirit and art of the circus tradition, and to those who quest with infinite passion along the path that leads to Varekai.

Cirque du Soleil has brought wonder and delight to more than 160 million spectators in more than 400 cities in over 60 countries on all continents. Show times and tickets prices vary by day. Tel: 0114 256 56 56

Blood Brothers, Sheffield Lyceum Theatre, runs until next Saturday, February 4

Written by Willy Russell, the legendary Blood Brothers tells the captivating and moving tale of twins who, separated at birth, grow up on opposite sides of the tracks, only to meet again with fateful consequences. Few musicals have received

quite such acclaim as the multi-award winning Blood Brothers. Bill Kenwright’s production surpassed 10,000 performances in London’s West End, one of only three musicals ever to achieve that milestone. The score includes Bright New Day, Marilyn Monroe and the emotionally charged hit Tell Me It’s Not True. Show times and ticket prices vary by day. Tel: 0114 249 6000

Jack and the Beanstalk, Shiregreen Community Centre, Sheffield, finishes tonight, Saturday, January 28, 7.15pm

Last chance to see Jack and the Beanstalk, this year’s 6 O’clock Club pantomime. Dame Vestibule has got a bit behind with the rent and the Duke and Duchess are hot on her tail to collect it. After all, the Duchess has expensive tastes. Jack and Buttercup the cow embark on a journey together to find their fortune so Jack can marry the Duke’s daughter. The Wizard and Fairy, helped by her little sprouts, battle it out to recover the treasure in the Ogre’s castle at the top of the beanstalk. Family fun in a classic panto. Adults £5, children/oaps £4. Doors 6.30 pm. Tel: 0114 2456087

Anton and Erin’s Swing Time City Hall, next Friday, February 3, 7.30pm

Join the nation’s favourite ballroom couple as they return with an exciting new show. Featuring dazzling new choreography, sparkling costumes and a sensational show band performing timeless music. Tickets from £30.80. Tel: 0114 2 789 789

Ensemble 360, Crucible Studio Theatre, Wednesday, February 1, 7.15pm

It was En Saga that first propelled Sibelius into the limelight, and Martinu and Lutoslawski bring vibrant dance music to the party. Richard Strauss adds to the fun with his depiction of prankster Till Eulenspiegel. Tel: 0114 2496000

Street City- Street Food Night Festival, 863 Ecclesall Rd, today, Saturday, 1-11pm

Sheffield’s latest Street Food Night Festival has an Oriental twist to celebrate Chinese New Year. Expect a lineup of mouth watering street food, cocktails, craft beers and live entertainment. Free entry

Padley Gorge, Longshaw Estate, Derbyshire, open daily

Padley Gorge is a stunning little valley of ancient woods and tumbling streams. Either start at Grindleford Station and work your way up or park at the Fox House to meander your way down. Free public access all day. Tel: 01433 637904

Arrivals - Making Sheffield Home, Weston Park Museum, until February 12

This exhibition presents a unique series of portraits by photographer Jeremy Abrahams, celebrating the city’s richly diverse population. Featuring over 70 images, Arrivals documents the experiences of people who have come from overseas to live in Sheffield between 1945 and the present day.

Abrahams has photographed each participant in a place that is personally significant to them, from their places of work to the buildings and areas they love, and recorded their personal stories of bravery, love, triumph and loss, as well as their thoughts on their adopted city. Open Monday-Saturday 10am - 5pm, Sunday 11am - 4pm. Free entry. Tel: 0114 278 2600

National Emergency Services Museum, West Bar, Sheffield, open Wednesdays to Sundays, 10-4pm

Feel as if you’re in the thick of the action and adventure. Emergency vehicles and equipment have been built and created to withstand all conditions so you can get truly hands-on and discover the collection. Visitors can try on uniforms and climb inside some of the amazing vehicles. The museum is the largest mainly volunteer-run museum of its kind in the UK and relies on sponsors, donations and money from the door, gift shop and coffee shop. The museum is open Wednesday to Sunday in school term time and seven days a week in the school holidays. Tel: 2491 999

Chinese New Year Sheffield City Hall, Tuesday, January 31, 7pm

The Sheffield Chinese New Year Celebration is an annual Chinese cultural show and the largest indoor event of its kind in the UK. Following a successful debut in 2004, the show has grown into a full Chinese cultural programme with local and international performances. The event is organised by an experienced committee that consists of local community groups, Sheffield City Council, the University of Sheffield and Sheffield Hallam University. The show takes place in Sheffield City Hall and has repeatedly attracted an audience of some 2,000, including groups from many local schools. Tickets from £5.60. Tel: 0114 2 789 789