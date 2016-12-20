BREAKING: Jon Richardson adds second date due to demand

Due to unprecedented demand comedian Jon Richardson is returning to The Baths Hall in Scunthorpe for a second show.

Jon will visit on Friday, October 13, 2017 and tickets go on sale tomorrow (Wednesday December 21) at 10.30am.

After his show in April sold out in just over a day, the comedian will make a return with his 'Old Man' tour.

The British Comedy Award nominee and star of Live At The Apollo and 8 Out Of 10 Cats is embarking on a nationwide tour to complain about the state of the world and offer no solutions. Since his last show he has become a husband and father, seen the UK vote to leave the EU and watched the rise of Donald Trump, all of which leaves him asking one question, why does it seem that no one else alive can correctly load a dishwasher?

Come and see what Jon Richardson can do with words when he has more than thirty seconds to work with. Or should that be “with which to work”?

Best known as team captain on ‘8 Out Of 10 Cats Does Countdown’, Jon has been massively in demand for television and radio appearances including; 'Have I Got News For You’ (BBC ONE), ‘Live At The Apollo’ (BBC ONE), ‘Channel 4’s Comedy Gala Live At The 02’ and most recently ‘Taskmaster’ (DAVE).

If you missed out first time round, this is your chance to see Jon Richardson live at The Baths Hall.

Tickets are priced £20.50 each (booking fee may apply) and will go on sale at 10.30am on Wednesday from www.bathshall.co.uk or call 0844 8542776. Calls cost 7p per minute plus your phone company's access charge.

They will also be available from the venue Box Office. Please note this show is suitable for people aged 14+

** Please note that tickets will not be sent out before Christmas. If you are purchasing as a Christmas present you will need to collect from The Box Office **