And the winner - again - is..

Sheffield’s Kelham Island Tavern has retained its title as Sheffield Campaign for Real Ale’s Pub of the Year. A long-time favourite with Sheffield’s real ale drinkers, the freehouse on Russell Street is in the heart of Sheffield’s “Valley of Beer” and has won the award numerous times.

The Sheffield branch of CAMRA paid mystery visits to dozens of pubs from a members shortlist scoring on features such as beer quality, beer range, customer facilities, and community focus before announcing the award at their recent AGM.

Meanwhile, CAMRA has presented The Wisewood Inn, Loxley Road, with their Pub of the Month award.

Beer is in the can

Talking of beer, and True North Brew Co in Sheffield has made their Solstice Session IPA available in cans with artwork by Sheffield artist George Law.

The product was launched last week.

Head brewer Dean Hollingworth said: “The brew was spot on and the process went smoothly.

“I’m proud to finally have our beer in a can and in a design that reflects the character of the IPA.”

Solstice IPA will now be on sale in venues and bottle shops around Sheffield.

Meet the producers

Nitro cold brew coffee will be available to taste at Mr Pickles’ Yorkshire Food Emporium this Saturday July 29, as the shop hosts a meet the producer event to celebrate Yorkshire Day. Frazer from Frazer’s Coffee Roasters will display his nitro cold brew, while the Depot Bakery, Peckish Kitchen jams and chutneys, Abbeydale Brewery and North Brewing Co will also be attending from 11am.