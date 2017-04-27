Apprentice star adds sweet touch to Bakewell festival

She won Lord Alan Sugar’s search for an apprentice, and now Alana Spencer is sweetening up the Bakewell Food Festival this weekend. The TV star triumphed in the last series of the popular business challe nge programme with her idea for Ridiculously Rich cakes. Her range of Belgium chocolate cakes, which are handmade in Wales, will be showcased at the festival in the town this Saturday April 29 and Sunday April 30. Other highlights include a farmers’ market packed with Peak District produce, some 60 stalls, cookery demonstrations, tastings andan appearance by Sheffield baker Howard Middleton as well as children’s entertainment.

Snap up fresh seafood

Fresh crab from Bridlington is on the menu at True North Co’s ten Sheffield venues including The York in Broomhill and The Old House in the city centre from today, April 27, until May 7.

Mexican flavour to party

The Street City night market held off Ecclesall Road this weekend will have a theme of the Cinco de Mayo - a carnival celebration with commemmorates the Mexican army’s 1862 victory over France at the Battle of Puebla.

The family friendly food festival runs from 1pm to midnight on Saturday April 29 and Sunday April 30. Entry is free.

A beer for the Blades

Sheffield United is the first major English league club to have its own artisan-brewed lager.

The brew, KOP, officially launched at Sentinel Brewhouse last week.

The first brew of the 4.1 per cent lager was mashed-in earlier this month by club legend and ambassador Tony Currie.