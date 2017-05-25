Aunt Bessie's brings frozen veg chips to our shelves

Leading frozen food retailer, Aunt Bessie’s has launched its brand new Vegetable Chips for Brits who struggle to cram in their recommended ‘five-a-day’ portions.

The Vegetable Chips, made up of parsnips, carrot and sweet potato, are a low-carb alternative to the traditional oven chip, packed with all of the nutritional benefits of vegetables.

With a portion counting towards one of the recommended ‘five-a-day’ the Vegetable Chips also act as a convenient alternative to fresh veg, cutting out the laborious task of peeling and slicing.

Vegetable Chips can be served as a veggie side, a summer BBQ accompaniment, or simply on their own with a dipping sauce.

Vegetable Chips are available online and in-store at Asda at £1.50.

Buy a pack of any Aunt Bessie’s frozen chips from Asda between 4th May and 14th June 2017 and you could win some fantastic prizes. Up for grabs is a dream trip to Florida, weekend breaks, and 1,000 pairs of exclusive ‘Chip Flops’, just in time for summer!

For more information visit: www.wintripswithchips.co.uk.