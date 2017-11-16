Blend, eat and share at city’s new restaurant

A modern British menu will be ‘blended’ with free training and employment support, at a brand new independent city centre restaurant.

Blend Kitchen @ The Printhouse launched this month, run by an experienced team of chefs and front-of-house staff who work alongside participants in Sheffield-based social enterprise Blend’s training programme.

Blend have also been working with a number of local organisations, including The Archer Projects Just Works’programme, Sanctuary Housing Association in Shiregreen and Voluntary Action Sheffield to recruit people to the training scheme.

One person who’s benefited already is Fatima Diallo who came to this country with her husband from Guinea. Since starting the training programme earlier this year, Fatima has successfully moved into paid employment with Blend and now provides mentoring to new participants on the programme.

Fatima said: “Working at Blend has been a very good experience and I have worked with very caring people. I have learnt a lot about basic hygiene, preparation, cooking food, and waitressing. I have met a lot of people and improved my language skills – especially understanding the Sheffield dialect!”

A spokesman for Blend added: “Our mission is to use food as a catalyst to improve people’s lives. Blend’s menu is stuffed with the very best in local produce, whilst taking influences from around the world. Dishes start from as little as £3, with the Christmas menu including roast duck breast with pomme anna, parsnips and red wine gravy, whole baked sea bass, sauted king prawns with chorizo and chocolate mousse, peanut brittle and clementine jelly.”

Blend Kitchen is located on North Church Street, just off Campo Lane, and will be open for lunch Thursday to Saturday, and on a Friday and Saturday evening from December.

Visit www.blendcookeatshare.com for details.