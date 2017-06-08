Brewing collaboration from Sheffield firms creates ‘rare’ brew

“It’s very rare”, said Sheffield brewer Louis Kempson-Seaton.

“There is probably a couple – but not in Britain that I know of.”

The brewer at Sentinel Brewhouse was talking about one of the firm’s latest creations, a collaboration with fellow Sheffield company Roastology to make a coffee beer.

Louis added: “Coffee beers are usually made with a dark beer like a stout, but everybody does that, we wanted to make a refreshing light beer with the taste of coffee.”

The Kafe Kölsch is a German style and some 8,800 pints were produced in a double batch – it’s available in cans as well as on draft at the brewery bar on Shoreham Street.

It has a subtle and summery taste which combines the rapidly growing industries of craft beer and coffee, and according to Louis has been selling well.

Steve Hampshire, head of coffee at Roastology which is based in Tinsley, brewed the coffee for the creation.

He said: “It was an opportunity to do something different.

“It’s a very subtle taste but you know it is there.”

To create the beer, a cold brew coffee was made using Sentinel’s Cologne Kolsch as a substitute for water, and that was then recirculated into the larger brewer chambers to create the finished product.

“By using a cold brew method you can realise some of the wonderful coffee flavours without the bitterness often associated with hot coffee”, said Steve.

But will the combination wake drinkers up – as a cup of joe does – instead of having the drowsy effect of alcohol?

Steve said: “Even decaff coffee will have a trace of caffeine in it, but its not the same as having an espresso or a cup of coffee.”

The coffee beer is also sold at Beer Central in the Moor Market.