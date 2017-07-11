Brothers aim to launch ‘dining destination’

Brothers Joseph and Luke Grayson have always dreamed of having their own restaurant.

The duo, both chefs who have worked in Sheffield and Derbyshire, are finally about to realise their ambition - together.

Juke and Loe will offer an ‘eclectic’ brunch menu with dishes such as blueberry pancakes with lemon ricotta or parmesan waffles during the daytime, and a contemporary a la carte and tasting menUs in the evenings in the former Mumbai Indian restaurant on Ecclesall Road,

And both of the brothers will be in the kitchen.

“It will be completely different for Ecclesall Road”, said Joseph.

“We’ve both spent our careers cooking for other people and now we want to do something different ourselves.

“It’s going to be a very relaxed atmosphere with great service and food - we want it to become a bit of a dining destination at night time.”

The brothers are already on site, rennovating the former Indian restaurant.

They hope it will be a welcome independent addition to Ecclesall Road - which has had more chains such as Taco Bell and Carluccio’s open recently.

The former Smith and Baker fine dining restaraunt further down restaurant row has also just reopened but as Domino’s pizza takeaway - in a relocation from the existing site close to Banner Cross - rather than a restaurant.

“We live in Sheffield, we’re from Sheffield - this is the right place and the right time”. added Joseph.

“The food scene in Sheffield now is on the up and it’s the right time for us to make our offering.”

It is hoped that Juke and Loe will open at the end of July or early August.

n Around the corner on Sharrowvale Road, a new Italian restaurant has opened.

Called Bella Donna, it replaces La Terrazza.

Lucky Fox has also opened a second site on Ecclesall Road.