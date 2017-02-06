Calling all foodies! Popular festival returns to Elizabethan country house

Set in the grounds of the magnificent Elizabethan country house, Hardwick Hall, the Great British Food Festival is back for their fourth year in Derbyshire.

The event to be held for three days, attracted over 15,000 people last year and opens between the 29th April and the 1st May, 10am each day.

The Great British Food Festival organisers have added on a number of new attractions for 2017, organiser, Daniel Maycock said: “We really enjoyed last year here at Hardwick Hall despite the weather! We are back bigger than ever. We’ve added a ‘Get Growing’ stage to offer some gardening tips, a Bake stage for all those budding bakers out there, as well as even more tasty street food and top producers. This year we have also added a gift and craft marquee, so we’ll have even more great stalls!’

Amongst the attractions, visitors will be able to watch a number of local and celebrity chefs demonstrate signature dishes and bakes. Chefs from the local area will be on stage alongside stars from the BBC’s Great British Bake Off, like Val Stones, Luis Troyano and Howard Middleton. Any home bakers out there will also have the chance to enter the Cake Off held at 1.30pm each day. Enter your cake to win a fabulous Kenwood Spiraliser , as well as free entry into the festival!

Children will have the opportunity to learn new cookery skills in the Diddy Cook Classes which can be booked online or on the day at the Information Point for £3.50 per child. It goes without saying that there will also be a variety of great food and drink exhibitors show casing a range of delicious local and regional products.

With all the tasty food, live music and foodie fun, it’s the recipe for the perfect day out!

To find out more about the Festival and book tickets on line visit www.greatbritishfoodfestival.com/