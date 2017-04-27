Celebrate the ocean in star dish

This roasted cod with arroz negre, braised octopus in garlic and smoked paprika XO emulsion created by the Rutland Arms stars in the Sheffield Cookbook: Second Helpings.

FOR THE OCTOPUS

One whole cleaned octopus (approx. 1kg)

2 tbsp light soy sauce

Butter and lemon juice

FOR THECOD AND DASHI 500g side of cod, skin on

White sugar

Sea salt

Kombu seaweed

Dried shiitake mushrooms

Dashino-moto (dried bonito seasoning)

Miso paste

FOR THE XO EMULSION

1 tbsp XO sauce

Olive oil

Smoked paprika

Sea salt

FOR THE RICE

1 white onion, very finely chopped

500g paella or risotto rice

4 cloves garlic, minced to a paste

Large glass white wine

4 sachets squid ink

Reserved octopus dashi stock

Cheese (optional)

METHOD For the octopus. This will yield more than you need, but surplus portions can be frozen for later. In a pan just large enough to hold it, cover the octopus with cold water and bring to a simmer over low heat. Add the soy and simmer for two hours. The outer flesh will turn a pinkish hue and break up slightly. Retain the cooking liquid and refresh the octopus in cold water, drain and cut the tentacles into chunks. Discard the head.

For the cod and dashi, reheat the oven to 150°c. While the octopus is simmering, remove the skin from the cod and cut into four. Place the skin and any fish scraps on a greased tray, and bake in the oven for 20-30 minutes, until dry and crispy and slightly browned. Meanwhile, generously coat the fish with equal quantities of sugar and salt in a high-sided container, cover, and refrigerate for 40 minutes. Rinse in cold water and dry, then cover and refrigerate. Once the octopus has been removed from the liquid, add the baked scraps, a couple of dried shiitake mushrooms and two sachets of dashino-moto. Add a sheet of the Kombu seaweed along with a tablespoon of miso paste, and simmer again for 20 minutes. Strain through a fine sieve and reserve.

For the XO emulsion, wrap the garlic bulbs in foil, and roast in a medium oven for 45 minutes until lightly tan in colour without being burnt. When cool enough to handle, squeeze the bulbs out into a bowl. Beat with a whisk until smooth, then add the XO sauce, a dash of oil and a splash of water.

Beat until the consistency of mayonnaise, then season with smoked paprika and sea salt. For the rice, sweat the onion in plenty of oil over a medium heat until it is going brown in places. Add the rice and garlic and keep stirring until the rice grains turn opaque and start to smell toasty. Add the wine and squid ink, and cook until almost dry. Add a decent amount of the octopus dashi and check for seasoning. You will only need a tiny amount of salt, if any. Add liquid until the rice is tender, finishing with water if needed

To finish, preheat the oven to 200°c. Place the cod on an oiled and lined tray and bake for 20 minutes, until opaque and on the point of flaking. Meanwhile, bring the rice back up to serving temperature in a pan over a low heat, checking for seasoning, adding a little cheese if you desire. Just before serving, melt some butter in a pan with a little lemon juice and salt, and gently fry the octopus. Add a tablespoon or so of the XO emulsion, and coat the octopus. Put a dollop of rice on each plate, top with the cod and then garnish with the octopus.