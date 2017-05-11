Celebrating ‘rainbow’ of food at new vegan and vegetarian cafe in Sheffield

When Zora Hamaidia opened an interiors shop on Sharrowvale Road, she struggled to find anywhere that could cater for her lunch every day.

So the 29-year-old did what many workers sick of the same old sandwiches wish they could - and opened her own cafe on the same street.

“There are lots of great places here but none that really cater for my diet”, said Zora, who lives in Broomhill and attending Hunters Bar school across the road from her new business.

“I’m 90 per cent vegan, but I do eat a bit of cheese.

“So I decided to create somewhere where I could celebrate my love of interiors and food.”

Pom Kitchen - named in a nod to Zora’s interiors shop Pom a few doors away - caters for both vegans and vegetarians and opened at the end of April.

There are daily hot dishes, ‘rainbow bowls’ with raw or gently cooked vegetables, a toast bar with various toppings, breakfast dishes and salads.

Elly Blackwell, who runs her own pop up business Fro by Joy, looks after the sweet side of the business - creating vegan and gluten free treats such as innovative cakes, biscuits and the frozen coconut dessert she sells at street markets.

Both women aim to make plant-based food exciting and vibrant - with ‘ no iceberg lettuce’ in sight - to meet the growing appetite for it in Sheffield.

Zora added: “All the cheese comes from Porter Brook Deli, eggs from Whirlow Hall Farm and we also use Our Cow Molly so it is high quality, local stuff. There’s absolutely no iceberg lettuce - I want every plate to be a rainbow.”

Elly added: “It’s great to have a place that caters for all intolerances and to make that food exciting, opening people’s eyes to the amazing food that our world produces.

“People are amazed by the dishes we can create.”

Pom opens Tuesday to Saturday.