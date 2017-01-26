Competition: Win place on baking course at award-winning food school

Budding bakers and chefs can brush up on their baking skills by scooping a top Telegraph prize, in association with The School of Artisan Food.

The award-winning school, at Welbeck, Nottinghamshire, is offering a spot on its next Gluten Free Baking course on March 15 - worth £185 - to one lucky reader.

The course, with expert patissiers and tutors Graham and Rose Dunton, will show students how to make delicious gluten-free dishes, and reworked favourites.

The day includes a buffet lunch, and a recipe booklet to take home alongwith everything made on the day.

It has been eight years since The School was founded as the first educational establishment dedicated to the teaching of traditional artisan food production including breadmaking, cheese making and butchery.

Thousands of students have passed through the doors, and many businesses have been founded as a result, included Forge Bakehouse on Abbeydale Road in Sheffield.

Founder Alison Swan Parente, was even awarded an MBE in the New Year’s honours list for her dedication to the charity and education sectors. The school is a charity providing opportunities for all to learn about artisan food production.

Alison said: “It has been thrilling to develop The School and I hope this honour raises its profile and encourages everyone to learn more about what we do.”

To enter, email ellen.beardmore@jpress.co.uk with your details and the answer to the following question: Which tutors are leading the March 15 course? The deadline is February 2.T&Cs apply - visit www.johnstonpress.co.uk. For school details or courses visit www.schoolofartisanfood.org.