Debating future of food...

Encouraging good eating habits in children, sustainable diets and food as medicine will be among the topics discussed at a major event this weekend.

Food for Thought at the School of Artisan Food over May 13-14 will have ten speakers including Nicole Pisani, ex-chef at Ottolenghi restaurant Nopi, food writer and cook Felicity Cloake, and Prof Tim Spector, author of ‘The Diet Myth’.

“We are not talking about fads and fashion, but subjects that affect our environment, health and economy”, said Alison Parente, founder of the school on the Welbeck estate.

“It is a privilege to be able to listen to the leading voices in the field”

A Sheffield restaurant has been hailed as one of the top seven vegan dining spots in the UK.

Pure on Raw, Shalesmoor, was included in the list from dining club membership Tastecard.

Plan food-filled weekend

The full programme for this month’s Sheffield Food Festival has now been revealed .

The event from May 27-29 in the city centre will include an artisan market, tastings, chef demonstrations, pop up farmyard and an Eats, Beats and Treats night market on Fargate for the first time, as well as a programme of talks and debates on food.

Visit www.sheffieldfoodfestival.co.uk for the full programme.

Tour through Italian wines

Trippets Lounge Bar is hosting a wine tour through Southern Italy and Sicily tonight from 7.30pm with John Hattersley from Hattersley Wines. It costs £35 per person. Six wines will be paired with dishes from the kitchen of the bar on Trippet Lane.