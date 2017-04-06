Eating out: Pop up twist on Michelin star classics

I don’t think many people can say they’ve done this’, said beaming catering student Jess Munty after a successful service.

That is an understatement. Cooking alongside a Michelin starred chef is the dream for most cooks, but few get to achieve it. Last week a group of Sheffield Hallam University students had that rare chance, as Max Fischer, from Fischer’s Baslow Hall, joined them to prepare and host a pop up restauarant - cooking classic dishes from the only Michelin starred restaurant in Sheffield or Derbyshire.

Jess, aged 20, added :”It has been incredible. I have learned to be more confident in the kitchen. “We are used to our teachers saying put this many ingredients in at this time - Max treated it as an adventure and told us to go for it.” Guests were invited to the university’s Hallam View restaurant for the evening - which included a set five course menu and wines matched by Sharrow Vale store Starmoreboss. The event was the brainchild of Hallam staff, taken on enthusiastically by Max.

“I have done it because of the students”, said the star chef, who has now been cooking for 50 years and holds an honorary doctorate from Hallam.

“There is a shortfall of staff in our industry and I think it is no good just saying we can’t get the staff, I have to do something about it

“I think when these young ones see you working and that you are passionate they think if he can, they can.

“They have been excellent - they’ve asked to come in early, they don’t mind stopping.”

Dishes cooked on the night included lemon tart, which Max first cooked in Paris in the early seventies as he was training, and other classics, a little simpler than some of the fine dining creations as Fischer’s so the students could master them, boosting confidence.

There are hopes the pop up could be repeated in future, perhaps over a longer time period, and the style of cooking seemed to take Max back to when he first opened in Bakewell in 1980...

“When we opened there was only I in the kitchen, my wife Susan did the dining room and that was all”, said the man who has held on to a Michelin star since 1994 and credits Susan with much of their success.

“On our first service we did 120 covers, my mother in law was doing dishes, I did roast beef and Yorkshire puddings, roast pork, steak and kidney pie,

“We thought it was wonderful.”

Hallam View would make for an ideal public restaurant with its views down to Sheffield railway station, and inside was set with crisp white tablecloths, flowers and shining cutlery just like Fischer’s.

All the small details had been thought of, down to a delicate pattern on the pats of butter.

We started with bread - a light, warm and nutty version that put shame to many of the hard rolls given out at restaurants.

A dinky cup of vibrant Vichyssoise came next -though small in size it was big in spring flavour, with pleasant punches of onion, cream and chives. Traditionally served cold, this came warm: I could have eaten a full bowl of the comforting, buttery goodness. Wine matching began with the next course - and proved excellent throughout. Spiced pear in the chenin blanc set off the marinated vegetables and garden leaves, all tiny slivers of cauliflower, pepper and carrot in a garden fresh sauce. It did feel like more of a side dish than a course on its own, though.

Pan fried salmon with spicy cabbage was an exercise in restraint.

The fish slid easily into pearly, cooked to perfection flakes the second the fork made contact.

Topped with zingy slices of ginger, it would have been easy for the vegetables underneath to overpower, but delicate spicing enabled it to complement the fish instead, as did the floral pinot gris.

Lamb was the main course worked on by Jess - and as it turned out, was a highlight.

The knife skills that must have gone into the vivid green herb crust for a start were impeccable, you’ve never seen such tiny pieces of rosemary, thyme and parsley. The braised meat underneath was rich and tender, without the lack of flavour that can come with slow cooking, and was really something to get your teeth stuck into.

Chunky sweet parsnips, heritage carrots and a wedge of potato soaked up the intense jus, and an oaky red did the trick on the wine front.

We thought things couldn’t get better, until the lemon tart.

Perhaps it was the decades of practice, but it should really be framed and hung as the definition of perfection.

There was a slender, firm bottom, a crunchy, caramelised topping, and in between a tongue-popping wedge of thick, tart, creamy filling.

We finished with handmade chocolates and coffee.

Sheffield may not quite yet have a restaurant with its own Michelin star to boast about, but this impressive pop up showed there is true talent in the city.

Guests paid £45 for the five courses with matched wines, with Hallam university inviting the Telegraph as guests on the evening.