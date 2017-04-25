Eating Out: Team know what is at steak here!

Jacqui Lucas is the first to admit that, in her time at Miller and Carter, she’s become something of a steak snob.

Nothing to do with any sense of haughtiness about their offerings, either - although their fare is excellent.

Miller and Carter Steakhouse at Parkhead Sheffield Black Pearl Scallop starter

But Jacqui, like all Miller and Carter employees, has been put through her paces rigorously to offer an in-depth knowledge of the product to customers. The company calls the initiative ‘Field to Fork’ and although it sounds like one of those examples of corporate jargon that doesn’t actually mean anything, here it does.

“We have a butchery demonstration and because we only use four per cent of the animal, the staff soon realise how much work goes into getting that four per cent,” says Jacqui, manager of the recently-opened branch on Ecclesall Road.

“It becomes more real for them, and that in-depth knowledge can only help our customers. There’s nothing worse than asking a member of staff a question about what they serve, and them not knowing the answer.”

No danger of that here. Our waitress is excellently attentive and knowledgeable as she runs down the menu, offering food and drink recommendations as she goes.

We know the only way we’ll succeed is quality, consistency and service.

We visit Miller and Carter a day before the official opening, on a training night to get the staff ready for when the real business begins.

The restaurant has taken over the building that formerly housed Toby Carvery, next to Parkhead’s cricket ground, although the inside - and much of the outside, too - is unrecognisable from its former life, after a six-week transformation.

So too, it must be said, is the food. A choice of 13 steaks leaps off the page, with those wanting something a little different catered for in the shape of lamb rump, ribs, fish, pasta and burgers.

We plump for a bread dipping platter to whet our appetite, the Mediterranean breads fresh and crisp, complemented by pesto, beef dripping butter, olive oil and balsamic vinegar, and a side of olives.

Miller and Carter Steakhouse at Parkhead Sheffield

Then, we hear the bell and the whooping.

Not for last orders or when food’s ready to go, but a bell next to the kitchen is rung every time a customer pays a high compliment to the food, the chefs, the service or all three.

It’s a recurring theme throughout the night, and one that, according to Jacqui, fulfils a vital purpose.

“We don’t ring it every time someone likes a steak, as it’d never stop going and no-one would come back,” she smiles.

Miller and Carter Steakhouse at Parkhead Sheffield

“But if people become raving fans of the steak and say it’s the best they’ve ever had, then we ring the bell and the kitchen staff have a little celebration.

“It just helps to keep the momentum going; for years, kitchen staff have been at the back of the house with no idea what’s going on. This just helps them get a little bit more involved.

“They need that feedback; they’re a big part of what we do, and it gives them a better idea of how to work together and deliver absolute perfection.”

It’s an adequate description. Natalie’s 8oz fillet steak is served rare, as recommended, and melts in the mouth, with the garlic and herb butter making the meat even more succulent.

My 9oz rump is similarly impressive, both served with seasoned fries, a slice of onion loaf and a balsamic glazed tomato, along with a choice of lettuce wedge and steak sauce.

Each steak is hand-cut by the company’s butchers, and the chefs are put through ‘Steak School’ before they get their hands on a single T-bone or ribeye.

Miller and Carter Steakhouse at Parkhead Sheffield

“There’s a lot of investment in our training... we go from field to fork with the cattle, so we have all the knowledge about the steaks and can pass that on,” Jacqui adds.

“It makes you feel proud to work for someone who’s invested all that money into your development, and you feel you have to utilise it.”

As we wait for desserts, Natalie takes a good look around and hardly recognises the place; which is a shock, considering she worked in the building for five years when it was still serving carveries.

The cheap and cheerful decor is long gone, replaced by luxury in everything from uniforms to chairs and even fonts on the menus.

Pleasantly, there’s also space to move around - a marked departure from the stack-’em-high attitude of the previous occupants.

It’s by design but, as regional manager Claire Maynard admits, necessity too.

“We could fill the place with 170 covers on a Friday and Saturday night, between 7-8pm, but you can’t hold steak and fill the menu with things like pies and roasts.

“As soon as a steak is ready, it has to be out because if not, it’s going to another level of cooking.

“For that reason we’d struggle to do big parties of, say, 20 because 80 per cent of our menu is steak, and people want their food at the same time and it to be hot.

“That’s difficult, so what we try to do is not flood the restaurant and manage the timings.

“We know the only way we’ll succeed is quality, consistency and service.”

They certainly delivered all three. Including desserts, two glasses of wine, a cocktail and soft drinks, our bill came to a wholly reasonable £91.70. And yes, we rang the bell.