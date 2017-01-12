Five great Sheffield pubs to try during celebration of beer

Breweries from Neepsend to Belgium are to play a starring role in Sheffield Beer Week - which is returning to the city for the third time in March.

The celebration, which includes public events such as tastings and talks, will be held at venues across the city and is a growing symbol of Sheffield’s thirst for, and excellence in creating, real ale.

Jules Gray in the Hop Hideout on Abbeydale Road

The beer week runs alongside the Beer Alive -formerly Beer X - festival and sister conference, the former of which attracts thousands of people to IceSheffield in a combination that melds independent with international. And this year the ice rink will also play host to The Society of Independent Brewers’ first Beer Now Conference .

That conference is focused on ‘marketing, tourism, and communications’ in the modern beer industry and will be attended by beer writers and bloggers.

Jules Gray, organiser of Sheffield Beer Week and proprietor of the Hop Hideout beer shop and tasting room on Abbeydale Road, said the three events showed traction was building in Sheffield’s beer scene and were an opportunity to showcase it to more visitors.

She added: “I’m really pleased to see the year on year interest grow throughout Sheffield and beyond in its appetite for celebrating beer.

“Beer tourism is a growing area and I see this as crucial cog to Sheffield’s continued beer success and positive economic growth city-wide.

“It’s really exciting to be part of developing this expanding annual event. I want to give a big thanks to all those who have been involved in previous years and look forward to 2017’s plans as they gather apace.”

Sheffield Beer Week runs from March 13-19 and the first breweries to take part have been confirmed.

They include Neepsend, Thornbridge and Abbeydale plus national and international breweries including Beavertown and Belgian family brewer Brouwerij De Brabandere. More announcements are expected shortly and there are plans for more Twitter Hours, where beer is discussed on the social network using a hashtag, at the same time as a live event in a venue.

Jules has pulled together five recommendations for pubs to try during Sheffield beer week.

1) Sentinel Brewhouse, Shoreham Street, city centre

Newly launched in March 2016 this brewhouse and taproom housed in a converted industrial unit (near BBC Radio Sheffield and within walking distance from the central train station) brought a new angle to the Sheffield beer scene. Big on beer and food pairings – check out their regularly rotated food menu.

2) The Red Deer, Pitt Street, city centre

A constantly rotating beer range, 300 ales poured over the last two years, board games (Kerplunk) and a powerful Sunday roast all add up to make this an attractive and cosy beer hang out. View the beautiful new mural by artist Frau Isa on the outside wall of this Pitt Lane situated pub.

3)The Beer Engine, Cemetery Road

An ideal starter pub to begin exploring the Abbeydale and Heeley beer routes. Try their small plates and tapas offerings such as pan fired chorizo or spicy Korean chicken wings alongisde a mighty fine beer.

4)New Barrack Tavern, Penistone Road, Hillsborough

This ex-Castle Rock Brewery pub, now independently run, has a lively atmosphere – especially in the evening when the live bands come out. Expect to find Castle Rock, Bradfield and Acorn Brewery regularly on the bar along with a healthy keg and bottle beer selection. Simply put, just good beer!

5) Walkley Beer Co, South Road, Walkley

Sheffield’s first micro-pub-ish, in that it was a pop-up for a while before finally finding a home on South Road.

Mix now of cask and keg draught, homebrew ingredients and bottle selection.