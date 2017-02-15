Flipping pan-tastic way to win £200 in South Yorkshire

If you're simply the best, batter than all the rest, South Yorkshire kitchenware stores are place for you.

ProCook's Meadowhall outlet is among those county-wide hosting pancake flipping competitions until Shrove Tuesday, here accompanied by easy to follow recipe advice and suggested top ten toppings.

Continuing a yearly tradition, brand bosses want to discoverer before February 28 which customers can flip a pancake most times in one minute in bid to beat last year’s winner, who tossed top score 119 in under 60 seconds.

Best flipper from each store will win £44 ProCook Gourmet Stainless Steel 28cm Frying Pan worth £44 while customer who can flip most pancakes nationally can collect £200 to spend in-store on accessories.

“Best Flipper allows ProCook to have some fun with our customers while showing off some fantastic products, “ said a spokesperson for the company, established over 20 years ago.

