Food and drink news: New book recommends Peak District pubs

A walk in the glorious Peak District is made all the more sweeter by the aftermath.

For some, a pint in one of the many fine country pubs is the actual reason for the walk, never mind the celebration at the end.

Now The Campaign for Real Ale is giving a helping hand to guide countryside and beer lovers around a series of pub walks aimed at the most adventurous hill walkers who enjoy long days out followed by a refreshing beer in a welcoming pub.

Author Daniel Neilson takes readers on two walks around the Peak District, each of which includes one or more great pubs – often with historical significance – at the journey’s end.

Each walk varies in level of challenge, from long walks in lower-lying areas to Grade 1 scrambles.

The rambles include a trek up to Kinder Scout from Hayfield and a circular walk around Bamford.

A total of nine local pubs have been recommended within the guide including Dutsons, George Hotel, Royal Hotel and the Lantern Pike in Hayfield, the YHA Castleton Losehill Hall, Cheshire Cheese, Woodroffe Arms and the Old Hall Hotel in Hope and the Anglers Rest in Bamford.

The book also covers routes across the rest of the country.

Daniel said: “Where possible, we’ve chosen walks that end right in a village or a pub.

“A particular favourite of ours is a pub with a ‘muddy boots welcome’ sign and fantastic beer garden or a log fire.

“Somewhere you can easily drop in for a pint post-walk and be made to feel welcome.”

The book is designed for outdoor enthusiasts with experience in hillwalking.

All are challenging and vary between eight and 13 miles.

CAMRA’s Wild Pub Walks is available to order for £11.99.

