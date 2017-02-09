Food for thought: Adelle Draper

Adelle Draper is a published food and drink author and award-winning freelance PR consultant. She lives in Chancet Wood.

Are you a cook?

Yes, as is my husband Steve. We take it in turns and make every meal from scratch.

Any cooking tips?

It’s boring, but batch cook!

What’s your favourite dish?

I love a Thai massaman curry with coconut rice but at home it’s chilli. I’ve spent years honing my recipe, packed full of different beans with lots of smoked paprika.

And a drink to go with it?

A nice Malbec is my favourite at the moment, but give me a gin, prosecco or light craft beer and I won’t complain.

Your favourite restaurant in the Sheffield area?

At the minute Koko on Ecclesall Road. It’s a gem for delicious Japanese food.

And pub?

Too many! I love the Castle Inn at Totley for a good atmosphere and Jack Baker’s food (and portions) never disappoint. Also the Scotsman’s Pack at Hathersage.

What’s the worst meal you’ve ever had?

I remember once trying my mum’s (accidentally ordered) pig’s intestines on holiday as a kid, which was pretty gruesome.

And the best?

A tasting menu at a restaurant called Jan in Nice a couple of years ago. Beautiful little place, stunning food and a fantastic sommelier.

Your favourite TV cook?

I like Tom Kerridge.

What do you think of Sheffield as a place to eat out?

From Tom Lawson’s acclaimed food at Rafters to Scott Philliskirk’s brilliant food at the Hidden Gem Cafe, there are fantastic offerings at every end of the spectrum.