Food for thought: Ben Spencer

A director in the commercial property department at Wake Smith Solicitors, Ben Spencer lives in

Millhouses with his wife Jo.

Are you a cook?

I try, but don’t get chance to cook as much as I’d like.

Any cooking tips?

It sounds simple but keep tasting the food as you’re cooking.

What’s your favourite dish?

I’d struggle to choose between char sui bao and moules mariniere.

And a drink to go with it?

Rias Biaxas or Gavi di Gavi

Favourite restaurant in Sheffield?

Vero Gusto on Norfolk Row is always very good, great food and fantastic service

And pub?

The Bath Hotel – a nice traditional pub tucked away off West Street.

Worst ever meal you have had?

Fish head curry in Kuching. I tried the (not very fresh) fish out on one of the local cats. who refused to eat it as well!

And the best?

My wife and I had an amazing seven course tasting menu in a tiny Spanish restaurant in a vineyard in the

mountains above Tarragona. The chef came to each of the three tables to explain every dish in Spanish and

English.

Favourite TV cook?

I like Raymond Blanc’s classic French dishes.

What do you think of Sheffield as a place to eat out?

It’s really improved in recent years with a good selection of places, especially on London Road.

n To take part in Food for Thought, email ellen.beardmore@jpress.co.uk with your details.